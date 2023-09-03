Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: amazing spider-man, kraven

Is The Amazing Evil Spider-Man Now Worse Than Kraven? (Spoilers)

Amazing Spider-Man #32 saw Kraven attempt to return the Sins of Norman Osborn, to turn him back into the Green Goblin.

Amazing Spider-Man #32 saw Kraven attempt to return the Sins of Norman Osborn back to the man himself, to turn him back into the Green Goblin and provide Kraven The Hunter with better prey. But Oopsie do! Kraven The Butter Fingers went and gave all the extracted sins to Spider-Man instead! The silly sausage.

So now we have an Evil Spider-Man, with future solicitations suggesting he may be heading towards becoming a Black Goblin. But first, it's a reversal of fortune for the Hunter in Amazing Spider-Man #33 out this week.

As certain scenes and characters from Fearful Symmetry: Kraven's Last Hunt by J. M. DeMatteis and Mike Zeck published thirty-six years ago in 1987, repeat themselves.

With what was meant to be the final battle between Kraven the Hunter and Spider-Man, now getting rewritten, reappraised, recontextualised and rebooted.

The story saw Kraven hunt Spider-Man, shooting him with tranquiliser darts, beating him to death and burying his corpse…

…before putting on Spider-Man's costume and becoming a far more violent version of Spider-Man, on the streets of New York., and dealing with the Spider-Man villain, Vermin.

Two weeks later, the tranquilised-but-not-dead Spider-Man crawls his way out of his own grave and confronts Kraven. Feeling vindicated and with no need to prove any point, Kraven retires and commits suicide. For a while. Well, now it's time for Spider-Man's First Hunt.

With this Spider-Man full of the sins of Norman Osborn, wearing the Black costume again, and drugging Kraven The Hunter.

Bringing back Vermin – and his family – to take their own form of revenge.

And then burying him alive, in the same kind of coffin that Kraven buried Spider-Man in. But giving him a chance to commit suicide with his own gun if he so chooses.

Does that make him better than Kraven? Or worse? Either way, the New Adventures Of The Amazingly Evil Spider-Man start here, published by Marvel Comics on Wednesday. He must make it out, surely? He's got a movie to be in!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #33

MARVEL COMICS

JUL230697

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Patrick Gleason (CA) John Romita Jr.

SPIDER-MAN'S FIRST HUNT! The hunter is now the prey. Can Kraven survive?

Rated T In Shops: Sep 06, 2023 SRP: $3.99

