Is The Beast About to Pay for His Crimes in X-Force #20 [Preview]

X-Force #20 is in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics as the next big X-Men crossover event, The Hellfire Gala, gets started. In this preview, we find The Beast gloating over having some mind-controlled plant people from Terra Verde at his disposal. But we're pretty sure we've seen those same plant people freaking out and trying to kill people in a future issue of the crossover, which means we could finally see The Beast get some comeuppance for his arrogance. That would make this whole expensive ass crossover worth it! Check out the preview below.