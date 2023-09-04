Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: big bang comics, cb cebulski, G.O.D.S., jonathan hickman

Is The Price That G.O.D.S. Demands Of Us Too High?

G.O.D.S. #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti from Marvel Comics costs $9.99 for its first issue. Is that price too high?

G.O.D.S. be praised! Big Bang Comics is a Dublin comic book store that has just celebrated its twelfth birthday. In that period, it has punched above its weight in making an impact in the comic book retailer, fan, creator and publisher community. You can't go a month without Declan Shalvey singing its praises and launching his books there. Folks like Charles Soule, Kieron Gillen, Triona Farrell, Tara O'Connor, Ryan O'Sullivan, Nick Roche and Ram V have been known to call it home. And it was the only store in Europe to stock the plush Lying Cat.

They have been also known to lead the way on a number of matters, such as boycotting Marvel Comics' lenticular covers a few years back, which saw Marvel change their ordering policies. So when they say something, Marvel Comics – and other stress – pay attention. Big Bang posted to TwitterX, regarding the upcoming launch of G.O.D.S. #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti from Marvel Comics; "Marvel hearing retailers talking about how ULTIMATE INVASION #1's price tag kept readers away vs Marvel pricing G.O.D.S. #1…. Lack of pre-orders + high price means that I'm ordering G.O.D.S. #1 at a tenth of what I ordered HOUSE OF X #1. Pre-orders even lower than ULTIMATE INVASION #1. We're going backwards, folks, not forward."

Which saw Marvel Comics Editor-In-Chief C.B. Cebulski respond, saying "Your concerns never fall on deaf ears, but it's three issues of content we did not break up at the creator's request. We've tried to make clear it's 60 full pages of story. Happy to speak about this directly if you like."

Most 20-pages-of-content comics from Marvel books cost $3.99 – though some are jumping to $4.99. G.O.D.S. #1 at 60 pages of content is three times that, for $9.99. And, as Bleeding Cool has pointed out, there are no big diagrams or infodumps taking up those pages as if often common with Jonathan Hickman titles – including the $5.99 Ultimate Invasion. But issue two of G.O.D.S. is at Marvel's higher price point of $4.99…

Big Bang Comics responded, "I get that, but customers vote with their wallets at the end of the day! We'll talk about this over a pint one of these days."

Pints are also a lot more expensive as well. Marvel Comics is putting a lot of promotion into G.O.D.S.… will it pay off? I think I may need to try and track down an advance copy…

G.O.D.S. #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Colors by MARTE GRACIA

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

The infinite détente between THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS and THE-POWERS-THAT-BE nears an end. Old acquaintances are reunited during a Babylon Event. The Lion of Wolves throws the worst parties. Don't look under the table. There's a John Wilkes Booth penny on the ground. On Sale 10/4 SRP: $9.99 G.O.D.S. #2

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Colors by MARTE GRACIA

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

The Centum normally has twenty-five Primes, now only three remain. College isn't worth the time or the money. There's a hidden book in the hidden library that hides a hidden door. Cubisk Core is from Georgia, like that matters. On Sale 11/8 SRP $4.99 G.O.D.S. #3

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Colors by MARTE GRACIA

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Cassandra is cursed with knowing the future, but no one believes her. There are Black Swans in the bar. Oblivion wants to drink alone, but kids these days don't respect authority figures. Most of the ingredients are illegal outside of Hell's Kitchen. On Sale 12/20 G.O.D.S. #4

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Colors by MARTE GRACIA

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

That guy in the Beekeeper suit is holding a thing that's freaking everyone out. A Skinner box is bigger on the inside than the outside. The Avatar makes an enemy on the Axis of Power. If you save the universe and no one remembers, is it worth it? Maybe. On Sale 1/24

