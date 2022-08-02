Is The Secret of Flashpoint Beyond A New Title For Flashpoint Beyond?

Over San Diego Comic-Con, DC Comics revealed the news that Dark Crisis was not called Dark Crisis but was instead called Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths. And that subsequent issues, and second printings of earlier issues would see the comic book renamed to reflect its true nature. So I wondered if Flashpoint Beyond, having its own major DC Comics Crisis-style continuity event playing out alongside Dark Crisis (or possibly slightly afterwards).

Well, Flashpoint Beyond #4 might reveal a new title for the series… or just a way to tease the title of Flashpoint Beyond. Could issue 5 actually be renamed The Secret Of Flashpoint Beyond? Or am I reaching here?

I am reaching aren't I? Oh well, more definite stuff to follow I am sure.

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #4 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS

(W) Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, Jeremy Adams (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

Thomas Wayne is quickly closing in on the Clockwork Killer, but his investigation might be impeded by young Dexter Dent and his own vigilante agenda: breaking his mother out of Arkham!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/2/2022 FLASHPOINT BEYOND #5 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS

(W) Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, Jeremy Adams (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

The Clockwork Killer's identity is finally revealed as the dust settles after the showdown at Arkham Asylum. But as we learn the truth behind how the Clockwork Killer came to be, Thomas is faced with a reality-altering choice! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 9/6/2022 FLASHPOINT BEYOND #6 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS

(W) Geoff Johns, Jeremy Adams, Tim Sheridan (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

The fate of the Flashpoint Earth hangs in the balance as Thomas must make the ultimate choice! What will happen to this fractured reality and what does it mean for the DC Universe at large?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/4/2022