Is The Secret of Flashpoint Beyond A New Title For Flashpoint Beyond?

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Over San Diego Comic-Con, DC Comics revealed the news that Dark Crisis was not called Dark Crisis but was instead called Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths. And that subsequent issues, and second printings of earlier issues would see the comic book renamed to reflect its true nature. So I wondered if Flashpoint Beyond, having its own major DC Comics Crisis-style continuity event playing out alongside Dark Crisis (or possibly slightly afterwards).

Well, Flashpoint Beyond #4 might reveal a new title for the series… or just a way to tease the title of Flashpoint Beyond. Could issue 5 actually be renamed The Secret Of Flashpoint Beyond? Or am I reaching here?

Is The Secret of Flashpoint Beyond A New Title For Flashpoint Beyond?
Is The Secret of Flashpoint Beyond A New Title For Flashpoint Beyond?

I am reaching aren't I? Oh well, more definite stuff to follow I am sure.

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #4 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS
(W) Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, Jeremy Adams (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads
Thomas Wayne is quickly closing in on the Clockwork Killer, but his investigation might be impeded by young Dexter Dent and his own vigilante agenda: breaking his mother out of Arkham!
Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/2/2022

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #5 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS
(W) Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, Jeremy Adams (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads
The Clockwork Killer's identity is finally revealed as the dust settles after the showdown at Arkham Asylum. But as we learn the truth behind how the Clockwork Killer came to be, Thomas is faced with a reality-altering choice! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 9/6/2022

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #6 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS
(W) Geoff Johns, Jeremy Adams, Tim Sheridan (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads
The fate of the Flashpoint Earth hangs in the balance as Thomas must make the ultimate choice! What will happen to this fractured reality and what does it mean for the DC Universe at large?
Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/4/2022

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.