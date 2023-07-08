Posted in: Comics | Tagged: 3w3m, substack

Isaac Platizky, Ramsey Ess & Y. Lu Win 3W3M Deal From Jonathan Hickman

Last year, Jonathan Hickman a nnounced he would take script submissions from subscribers to 3W3M, the shared storytelling universe.

Last year, Bleeding Cool reported that Jonathan Hickman was to be taking script submissions from subscribers to 3W3M, the shared storytelling universe created by Hickman, Mike Huddleston and Mike Del Mundo, for stories set in that universe. He wrote "In January, we will be accepting one-paragraph, high-concept pitches for a 3W3M story from any paid subscriber (there will be some kind of submission process for this, a portal, a document dropbox…something). In February and March, we'll pick out ten of those, and I'll review them publicly, note them up for everyone to see, and then send you off to write a one-page (or less, your call) outline. Once we have those ten outlines in, I'll again review them publicly, note them up, and then pick FIVE of these to go to SCRIPT, where you'll write 3-5 pages (whatever you consider your best 'scene'). For reaching this stage, each person will receive $500. When I have the five scripts, I'll once again review them publicly, note them up, and then pick ONE* person (our winner), to complete their script (which should be around 20 pages). For winning, this person will receive $3000 and will have their script drawn (artist TBD) and published by us."

Well, 3W3M didn't do that. They did something else instead.

All right, so who won? Not gonna lie, it was tough. We had multiple people looking at these and everyone had them ranked differently. We then had a big conference call to hash it out which didn't help at all. Then we decided to the most 3W/3M thing we could do: Pick multiple winners. I mean, it's only money, right? So, instead of one winner, we picked three. ISAAC PLATIZKY

RAMSEY ESS

Y. LU

Isaac Platizky is an actor, writer, producer, and director, and founding member of the independent film company Narrow Bridge Films as well as the Artists' Collective, the Brazen Giant Ensemble. You can read his 3W3M winning script, To Love And Die On Heir, here.

Ramsey Ess is a writer and comedian in Brooklyn, who writes for Vulture, an upcoming comic book about a butler and is the writer/star of the webseries Ramsey Has a Time Machine. You can read his winning 3W3M script, Merger, here.

Y. Lu… is new. You can read their 3W3M winning script, Stars Like Watchful Eyes, here.

