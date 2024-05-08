Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: CampFire Studio, Qooland Games, Soulmask

Soulmask Announces Early Access Release For Mid-June

CampFire Studio and publisher Qooland Games confirmed Soulmask will be released on PC for Steam in Early Access next month.

Article Summary Soulmask set for Early Access on Steam, June 18, 2024.

Play as the last one, navigate a world rich in mysteries and civilizations.

Revolutionary AI manages tribesmen, simplifying survival and leadership.

Choose from 58 combat styles and unique masks that tailor your journey.

Indie game developer CampFire Studio and publisher Qooland Games announced the Early Access release date for their upcoming game Soulmask. After a few different tests and some extra work on the game, we now know it will be released into Early Access on Steam on June 18, 2024. Along with the news comes a brand new trailer, which you can check out above.

Soulmask

In Soulmask, players assume the role of the last one, blessed with a mystical mask, tasked with surviving in a land rich in enigmatic beliefs and ancient civilizations. Start with nothing and embark on a quest to explore, build, recruit tribesmen, and ultimately unravel the veiled truths of this world's past civilizations. As players navigate through a world bustling with diverse, lifelike creatures, the question arises: will you rise as the apex hunter or fall prey to the wilderness? Master the art of survival, learn from your environment, and ascend the food chain while steering clear of dangers like ferocious black panthers.

Soulmask introduces a revolutionary AI system for managing intelligent tribesmen, enabling players to efficiently handle tasks like farming, production, and defense. From automatically satisfying their needs to helping with inventory management, tribesmen can add to the experience instead of becoming a chore. This innovative approach allows players to lead their tribe without getting bogged down in mundane management details. The game provides eight different types of weapons and boasts an array of 58 combat styles and skills, each reflecting real-world physics. Whether you prefer the brute force of a giant sword or the of gauntlets, Soulmask offers a combat experience tailored to every player's style. Players can collect an array of unique masks, each with their own traits and abilities that change the game in a variety of ways allowing players to shape their exploration and combat to their own style.

