Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blinkmoon Games, Necromantic

Necromantic Confirms Early Access Release Date For May

Blinkmoon Games have confirmed the Early Access release date for Necromantic, as the game will arrive on Steam in a couple of weeks.

Article Summary Necromantic Early Access hits Steam May 22, 2024, introduced by Blinkmoon Games.

An updated game trailer reveals new dark fantasy world gameplay and co-op mode.

Players must study and fight in Valorborn to survive undead hordes at night.

Unlockable weapons and abilities enable customized builds for solo or co-op play.

Indie game developer and publisher Blinkmoon Games confirmed the Early Access release date for their upcoming game Necromantic. After already being teased a short time ago, the team revealed this morning the game's Steam EA date will be May 22, 2024. Along with the news comes an updated trailer, which you can check out here.

Necromantic

In Necromantic, it pays to hit the books. Leveraging your combat prowess, you'll earn various textbooks at night. When you return to Valorborn, your wits and intellect will be tested as you learn about your fellow students – especially the ones who covet the various tomes you've collected. Get those grades up, or else you'll be fodder for the hordes of undead wandering around at night. Kathedril, the town that Valorborn Academy sits above, is home to a never-ending graveyard of fun. The undead are reanimated by the dark magic-wielding cool kids and who knows what monstrosities will be brought back to life to test your feeble skills. Stay out at night to impress the cool kids, but do so at your own risk, as the horrors that await are otherworldly. Dive into this rich new dark fantasy world – in solo or Blind Date co-op mode – and see if you can help these freshmen pull off the impossible and survive the semester.

Dive Into a Bullet Heaven Battleground: Master the art of survival against overwhelming odds in a beautifully dark world.

Master the art of survival against overwhelming odds in a beautifully dark world. Brave the Dangers and Grow in Infamy: Begin as lowly freshmen growing up to impress your legendary parents by mastering your curriculum.

Begin as lowly freshmen growing up to impress your legendary parents by mastering your curriculum. Embrace Cooperation or Solo Prowess: Complete Assignments in the town of Kathedril on your own or with a random player to help you out.

Complete Assignments in the town of Kathedril on your own or with a random player to help you out. Hit the Books, Hit Them Hard: Achieve greatness by hitting the books, unlocking powerful weapons and abilities that unlock new builds to leverage.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!