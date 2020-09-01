It's Official – Drake No More, Just Call Him Robin (Teen Titans #18)

Yesterday we got the word that Tim Drake was to no longer be known by the superhero name Drake, but going by Robin instead, like he used to before the New 52 took all that away. Simultaenously in the Teen Titans Annual #2, Damian Wayne has rejected the Robin logo, all-but-literally throwing it in the Batman's face (handing it to him instead) so it seems an opportune time for this sort of thing to go down. We just didn't know the Drake part would happen quite so quickly. In the new Young Justice #18 published today, people such as Spoiler are happy to call him Drake (it is still his surname after all)…but maybe only in this context.

But kissing aside, it seems that both Batman and Spoiler have persuaded Tim Drake to go by Robin again.

Maybe Batman told him to go to Google and see if a Drake is actually one of the world's most dangerous birds, justifying his name, and not just a male duck, so everyone just laughed at him. And if Btman couldn't persuade him, it seems that Stephanie Brown, Spoiler, may have a few tricks up her sleeve for getting Tim to… play ball. I am sure that she is very good like that.

