Tim Drake is Robin Again, Damian Wayne is Not

In recent issues of Young Justice, Brian Michael Bendis has given Tim Drake, Robin, Red Robin, whatever you will, a new name. Inspired by the identity adopted by his own parallel dimension version of himself, he went with his own surname, Drake, believing said bird to be one of the most dangerous bird in the avian kingdom. We, at Bleeding Cool, threw doubt on whether or not the male duck was more dangerous than, say, a Golden Eagle, but the comic book doubled down, even giving him his own logo.

Recently, I'd understood that this was originally part of some plan that would give us an all-grown-up superhero version of Timothy Drake, as the new DC Timeline and 5G would have aged the character, and we may have had a Drake comic book series. But the firing of publisher Dan DiDio put a stop to a lot of that. Aside from Wonder Woman's origin moving back to the earlier part of the Twentieth century, inspiring the JSA, the now-out-of-continuity Batman mini-series by John Ridley starring Luke Fox as The Batman, as well as the potential moves to a more Authoritarian Superman and an aged Jonathan Kent, the new state of affairs seems to be being ignored somewhat.

Evidence of that may be seen that Drake will no longer be known as Drake but, in Young Justice, will just go back to being Robin again. Although it may not be the only change to the litany of Robins in the DC Timeline. Just don't expect any big charts – they all got pulped in the DC Free Comic Book Day Generation Zero publication. You know, if anyone has an unpulped copy of that comic book, they could probably name their price.

So Tim Drake is to be Robin again. Which comes along at a convenient time, because in Teen Titans, Damian Wayne is not…