It's Official – Polaris Has Won The X-Men Vote

Last time we forgot Banshee. And it seems so did everyone else. Because now it's official, the result we all knew was coming, Polaris is the new member of the new X-Men launching in July from Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz.

Polaris and Banshee in "New X-Man" by Zeb Wells, David Massini and Rachelle Cheri.

This was the list of potential team members.

Banshee

Polaris

Forge

Boom-Boom

Tempo

Cannonball

Sunspot

Strong Guy

Marrow

Armor

A couple of months ago, Bleeding Cool broke the Marvel news that people were going to be able to vote for a mutant character to join the X-Men team. And that the winner would actually be in the team, and would be announced in the new Hellfire Gala. And presumably in the new X-Men series by Gerry Duggan, relaunching in July. Here's how Marvel put the others out of their misery.

Boom-Boom and Tempo in Over Served by Zeb Wells, Nico Leon and Rachelle Cheri, there.

Popularity Contest by Zeb Wells, Diego Olortegui and Rachelle Cheri.

Equality by Zeb Wells, Mike Henderson and Rachelle Cheri

The Best Offense by Zeb Wells, Emilio Laiso and Rachelle Cheri. Here are the solicits and on-sale dates for the Hellfire Gala.

Marvel On Sale 6/2

HELLIONS #12

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art and Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

WHO INVITED THE HELLIONS TO THE HELLFIRE GALA?

Who thought it was a good idea to invite the antisocial HELLIONS to the fanciest bash of the year? Oh, no one? They weren't invited but they showed up anyway? Yeah, that sounds about right.

MARAUDERS #21

Written by GERRY DUGGAN & CHRIS CLAREMONT

Art by MATTEO LOLLI & JOHN BOLTON

WELCOME TO THE HELLFIRE GALA!

The Hellfire Trading Company has put together the biggest event of the season – the very first HELLFIRE GALA! Everyone will be there – all your favorite mutants, their closest allies…even their worst enemies – for a night of dinner, drinks, diplomacy and deceit. Fireworks to follow. Plus: From the archives, a classic X-Men tale with our very first look at a Hellfire Gala by Chris Claremont and John Bolton!

X-FORCE #20

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art and Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

INVITE-ONLY TO THE HELLFIRE GALA!

It's party time, but somebody's got to work it. And when invited guests (and a few crashers) prove to be planted antagonistic agents, X-FORCE will need to get their hands dirty and keep this all under wraps…before anyone catches wind!

Marvel On Sale 6/9

EXCALIBUR #21

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by MARCUS TO

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

RICTOR HATES PARTIES.

Even the nice ones. And with Captain Britain's return to a changed world, this one is looking to be not so nice. Excalibur's Earth-shattering HELLFIRE GALA issue will change Krakoan diplomacy forever.

X-MEN #21

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, NICK DRAGOTTA, SARA PICHELLI & LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

THE HEROES OF KRAKOA DEBUT!

It's a changing if the guard as the first X-Men team of Krakoa debuts! One era ends as a new one begins, and the handoff happens here.

Marvel On Sale 6/16

NEW MUTANTS #19

Written by VITA AYALA

Art by ALEX LINS

Cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

AND I'LL CRY IF I WANT TO…

The HELLFIRE GALA is here, and the NEW MUTANTS have the chance to take a break from training the youth of Krakoa – an opportunity to get dressed up and get down. But not everyone is on their best behavior…and someone has vanished without a trace.

PLANET-SIZE X-MEN #1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

THEY CAME TO SLAY!

The HELLFIRE GALA rages on, but bigger things are afoot a world away. Make no mistake – this is an X-Men book drawn by superstar artist Pepe Larraz. It is absolutely the most important issue of the month.

X-CORP #2

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by ALBERTO FOCHE

Cover by DAVID AJA

A SHARK IN THE WATER!

After X-CORP's shocking debut, they've got fences to mend, hands to shake and most importantly – a board to staff. With Dr. Jamie Madrox's top-class dupes staffing the HELLFIRE GALA, CXOs Monet and Angel must stalk the dance floor and hope they don't get preyed on themselves.

Marvel On Sale 6/23

S.W.O.R.D. #6

Written by AL EWING

Art and Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

THIS IS WHAT COMES NEXT.

On Earth, the HELLFIRE GALA is in full swing. But on S.W.O.R.D. Station One, a very different guest list comes together…as Abigail Brand finally unveils her plans for Mysterium – and the future of human and mutantkind.

WAY OF X #3

Written by SI SPURRIER

Art by BOB QUINN

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

MAKE MORE MUTANTS.

It's the Hellfire Gala hangover. Nightcrawler tries to root out the evil working to destroy Krakoa by investigating all its laws, starting with… **SEXY SAXOPHONE SOLO**

WOLVERINE #13

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by SCOT EATON

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

HELLFIRE COMPROMISED!

Can WOLVERINE and X-FORCE keep the peace or is the gala doomed?

On Sale 6/30

X-FACTOR #10

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by DAVID BALDEÓN

Cover by IVAN SHAVRIN

THE LAST DANCE!

At the Hellfire Gala, SECRETS WILL BE REVEALED! VENGEANCE WILL BE HAD. And someone's number is up. You'll never guess whose.