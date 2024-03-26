Posted in: AWA, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: axel alonso, jms

J. Michael Straczynski & Mike Choi's U & I in AWA June 2024 Solicits

J. Michael Straczynski & Mike Choi's U & I #5 and Little Black Book #4 by Jeff McComsey and Felipe Cunha, in AWA June 2024 solicits.

Article Summary J. Michael Straczynski & Mike Choi's U & I #5 leads AWA's June 2024 releases

Little Black Book #4 by Jeff McComsey & Felipe Cunha concludes its run

AWA teases a larger slate in July, possibly timed with San Diego Comic-Con

A glimpse into U & I's star-crossed love story amidst crime syndicate chaos

J. Michael Straczynski and Mike Choi's U & I #5, and Little Black Book #4 by Jeff McComsey and Felipe Cunha, make up all of AWA's June 2024 solicits and solicitations. Which, yes, is a tad fewer than one might have expected from the Murdoch backed, Axel Alonso-headed, Bill Jemas-removed comic book publisher based in swish New York offices. Except a big bump in July for San Diego month maybe?

U & I #5 (OF 6) CVR A CHOI

AWA

APR241313

APR241314 – U & I #5 (OF 6) CVR B MAGUIRE & CHEETHAM

APR241315 – U & I #5 (OF 6) CVR C ROMANCE NOVEL HOMAGE

(W) J. Michael Straczynski (A / CA) Mike Choi

The new chapter of the action-packed romance set in the Resistance Universe from J. Michael Straczynski and Mike Choi!

Star-crossed lovers U and Isabelle must juggle bringing down the criminal syndicate that's hunting them, unlocking the mystery of U's past, and falling in love in this visionary tale.

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

LITTLE BLACK BOOK #4 (OF 4) CVR A FRANCAVILLA (MR)

AWA

APR241316

APR241317 – LITTLE BLACK BOOK #4 (OF 4) CVR B FINNEGAN & SIMPSON (MR)

APR241318 – LITTLE BLACK BOOK #4 (OF 4) CVR C MOVIE POSTER HOMAGE (MR)

(W) Jeff McComsey (A) Felipe Cunha (CA) Francesco Francavilla

The white-knuckle finale of AWA's neo-Western crime thriller!

Criminal heir "Little Stevie" is getting closer to his goal: finding the lost Little Black Book of underworld contacts! He believes it will solve all of his syndicate's woes – but he's learning that getting it won't be easy. Meanwhile, handyman Cole and pregnant wife Tess wrestle with the fallout of using the book…will it tear their new family apart before it has even begun?

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!