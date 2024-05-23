Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Black Suit And Blood, j. michael straczynski, jms

J. Michael Straczynski Returns To Spider-Man For Black Suit & Blood

J. Michael Straczynski Returns to Spider-Man for Black Suit & Blood as well as Sumit Kumar, J.M. DeMatteis, Elena Casagrande & Dustin Nguyen

Article Summary J. Michael Straczynski helms Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood anthology.

Series celebrates 40th anniversary of Spider-Man's black costume.

Creators DeMatteis, Casagrande, Kumar, and Nguyen tell new tales.

Black Suit era explored through various narratives and art styles.

J. Michael Straczynski was the author of the still-controversial Spider-Man: One More Day arc with Joe Quesada that saw Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson's marriage cosmically anulled. And now he returns, without Joe Quesada, but with Sumit Kumar, J.M. DeMatteis, Elena Casagrande and Dustin Nguyen for the new Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood anthology, launching in August 2024.

Marvel's popular Black, White & Blood imprint allows the industry's hottest creators to channel the full ferocity of Marvel's deadliest characters! Over the last few years, fans have witnessed Wolverine, Deadpool, Moon Knight, Darth Vader, and more unleashed in their own Black, White & Blood series. Now, it's Spidey's turn to get bloody! This August, return to Spider-Man's darkest era in SPIDER-MAN: BLACK SUIT & BLOOD. The new series sees all-star creators, including some Spidey storytelling legends, honor the 40th Anniversary of Spider-Man's black costume "black, white & blood" style! Some will reveal never-before-told tales set during the Spidey's Black Suit era while others explore the costume's legacy and its impact on Peter. Here's what fans can look forward to in the debut issue! J.M. DeMatteis returns to his masterpiece "Kraven's Last Hunt" alongside Elena Casagrande with an unforgiving story that sheds new light on an iconic scene.

J. Michael Straczynski and artist Sumit Kumar in his Marvel Comics debut rips Peter Parker's (and the symbiote's) heart out! A last vestige of the symbiote has stayed with Peter all these years, waiting for the right moment to tear Spidey down!

Dustin Nguyen writes and draws a spine-chilling tale of Spider-Man being HUNTED. But how can he hope to escape when the danger comes from within?

SPIDER-MAN: BLACK SUIT & BLOOD #1 (OF 4)

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS, J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI, DUSTIN NGUYEN & MORE!

Art by DUSTIN NGUYEN, ELENA CASAGRANDE, SUMIT KUMAR & MORE!

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Virgin Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by GREG LAND

Variant Cover by RON FRENZ

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

On Sale 8/7

