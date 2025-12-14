Fruitcake: A Graphic Novel: Rex Ogle's Four Eyes Trilogy Concludes

Kirkus Reviews said, "Readers will deeply care for Rex's journey toward self-acceptance, his familial relationships, and his navigation of a new school environment. The bright, clean art emphasizes the emotional highs and lows… A realistic, funny, and heartfelt framing of the hardships of middle school and fitting in."

A pitch-perfect middle-grade graphic memoir about crushes, coming out, and finding the courage to be yourself.

Eighth grade isn't off to a great start. Everyone but Rex seems to be coupling up, and he's starting to feel like an outsider… until he meets Charlotte. She's fearless, smart, pretty, and she likes him back. But as great as Charlotte is, there's someone Rex can't stop thinking about.

Drew is Rex's childhood best friend, so when he kisses Rex, all kinds of new feelings begin to stir. Though at school, Drew acts like he doesn't even know Rex, making those feelings turn really confusing really fast. And with all the strong opinions Rex hears at home and at church, he questions his own worth and what his affections actually mean. Rex wants to be more like his new friend, Nina, and not care what others think, but being himself seems impossible. When did middle school get so confusing?!