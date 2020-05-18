Two Jack Kirby Mister Miracle Pages Up For Auction At ComicConnect

Jack Kirby collectors take note, two of the iconic artist's pages from issue #14 of DC Comics series Mister Miracle is up for auction right now on Comic Connect. Set to end on Monday, May 18, the pages are number 8, which is selling for $1870 as of this posting, and page 18, which is going for $1950. The pages feature Jack Kirby pencils, of course, with inks by Mike Royer. Issue #14 features "Mister Miracle and Oberon running across a satanic cult led by a female mystic, Madame Evil Eyes." These particular pages feature many panels of the escape artist and tons of that patented Kirby action. You can check out the pages below.

Mister Miracle is a Kirby Fan-Favorite

"Wamm! Kirby at his Kirby-est in this great page with crackling inks by Royer. Pen and ink. Art is in excellent condition. When Kirby went to DC Comics after his split with Marvel he brought with him his unfiltered enthusiasm, the result of this burst of creativity was his Fourth World saga which included Mister Miracle, The New Gods, The Forever People and Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen. These books contain some of the most pure Kirby that ever graced the printed page."

Either one of these pages would be a dream get for collectors, as Jack Kirby art has been a little tougher to come by in recent times. Values have always been high but never been higher than they are right now, and anytime you can add pages from such an iconic book, you have to capitalize on it. Again, these two auctions on Comic Connect end in about five days. If you are interested, you need to bid on them asap. You can bid on these pages here and check out the rest of Session 1, which closes on Monday, May 18 as well. Comic Connect Event Auction #42 will be running all week, and we'll be showing you some of the highlights here on Bleeding Cool.