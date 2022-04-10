Jack Kirby Is Now The Source In The DC Universe

Posted on
by
|
Comments

This week's Green Lantern #12, as well as teasing a future John Stewart And The Emerald Knights comic book to come from DC Comics, also gets deep within The Source.

Jack Kirby Is Now The Source In The DC Comics Universe
The New Gods #1 by Jack Kirby

The Source was created Jack Kirby for the Fourth World comics in 1970 for New Gods #1. It is intended to be the spiritual and cosmic personification of the DC Universe, as close as you can come to God, and it is notable that it preceded Star Wars' The Force by several years.

Jack Kirby Is Now The Source In The DC Comics Universe
Death Of The New Gods #5 by Jim Starlin

Intended to be the source of power for all of gods, as well as a number of superheroes, it is protected from the universe by the Source Wall. Occasionally people manage to pass, or break the Source Wall, and all hell seems to follow.

Jack Kirby Is Now The Source In The DC Comics Universe
Death Of The New Gods #5 by Jim Starlin

It was responsible the DC 52 worlds in the Multiverse. In DC Rebirth, the Source bid Perpetua to create new life, but creates the DC Multiverse as a weapon to fight the Source, and it was she who was imprisoned behind the Source Wall.

 

Jack Kirby Is Now The Source In The DC Comics Universe
Death Metal Multiverse

In the most recent issues of Green Lantern, with John Stewart gaining a cosmic presence, so he has had a glimpse of The Source.

DC Will Bring Us John Stewart And The Emerald Knights in 2022
Green Lantern #11

And in this week's Green Lantern #12, out on Tuesday – as well as setting up a new future for John Stewart and the Emerald Knights – we also get a new form for The Source. Which is a lot more pointed than the glowy ball and half-half suit from Death Of The New Gods, or even the Biblical fiery hand that writes upon the wall, from Jack Kirby's original.

As John Stewart falls through an omniverse of ascendance, so he gains power along the way. Something he may need very soon, to help the rest of the Green Lantern Corps. But should it be he who wields such power? In the way that he has? Because someone wants a word.

DC Will Bring Us John Stewart And The Emerald Knights in 2022
Green Lantern #12

Yup. It's The Source. Not looking like a fiery hand, a glowy ball, a half-half man, or some golden adonis as previously portrayed.

Jack Kirby Is Now The Source In The DC Comics Universe
Green Lantern #12

He's Jack Kirby. The creator of The Source in New Gods and The Fourth World. And now recreated as the closest thing to God in the DC Universe. He is the Great I Am. And so portrayed by Geoffrey Thorne, Tom Raney and Marco Santucci.

Jack Kirby Is Now The Source In The DC Comics Universe
Green Lantern #12

This is funny of course, because this is how the closest thing to God has been portrayed in the Marvel Universe of late as well.

Jack Kirby Is Now The Source In The DC Comics Universe
Fantastic Four #511

Such as in Fantastic Four #511 by Mark Waid and the late Mark Wieringo.

Jack Kirby Is Now The Source In The DC Comics Universe

So this week it's official. Jack Kirby is the god of both Marvel Comics and DC Comics. If you wanted a crossover one day in the far future, this might be one way to achieve it…

Jack Kirby Is Now The Source In The DC Comics Universe
Fantastic Four #511

GREEN LANTERN #12 CVR A BERNARD CHANG
(W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Tom Raney, Marco Santucci (CA) Bernard Chang
As the dust settles after the battle with the Anti-Guardian, John Stewart, Jo Mullein, and the rest of the Corps pick up the pieces and adjust to their new status quo. The day might be saved, but there's still plenty of work to be done. Everything you know about Green Lanterns is about to change!
Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 04/12/2022

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.