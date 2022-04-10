Jack Kirby Is Now The Source In The DC Universe

This week's Green Lantern #12, as well as teasing a future John Stewart And The Emerald Knights comic book to come from DC Comics, also gets deep within The Source.

The Source was created Jack Kirby for the Fourth World comics in 1970 for New Gods #1. It is intended to be the spiritual and cosmic personification of the DC Universe, as close as you can come to God, and it is notable that it preceded Star Wars' The Force by several years.

Intended to be the source of power for all of gods, as well as a number of superheroes, it is protected from the universe by the Source Wall. Occasionally people manage to pass, or break the Source Wall, and all hell seems to follow.

It was responsible the DC 52 worlds in the Multiverse. In DC Rebirth, the Source bid Perpetua to create new life, but creates the DC Multiverse as a weapon to fight the Source, and it was she who was imprisoned behind the Source Wall.

In the most recent issues of Green Lantern, with John Stewart gaining a cosmic presence, so he has had a glimpse of The Source.

And in this week's Green Lantern #12, out on Tuesday – as well as setting up a new future for John Stewart and the Emerald Knights – we also get a new form for The Source. Which is a lot more pointed than the glowy ball and half-half suit from Death Of The New Gods, or even the Biblical fiery hand that writes upon the wall, from Jack Kirby's original.

As John Stewart falls through an omniverse of ascendance, so he gains power along the way. Something he may need very soon, to help the rest of the Green Lantern Corps. But should it be he who wields such power? In the way that he has? Because someone wants a word.

Yup. It's The Source. Not looking like a fiery hand, a glowy ball, a half-half man, or some golden adonis as previously portrayed.

He's Jack Kirby. The creator of The Source in New Gods and The Fourth World. And now recreated as the closest thing to God in the DC Universe. He is the Great I Am. And so portrayed by Geoffrey Thorne, Tom Raney and Marco Santucci.

This is funny of course, because this is how the closest thing to God has been portrayed in the Marvel Universe of late as well.

Such as in Fantastic Four #511 by Mark Waid and the late Mark Wieringo.

So this week it's official. Jack Kirby is the god of both Marvel Comics and DC Comics. If you wanted a crossover one day in the far future, this might be one way to achieve it…

