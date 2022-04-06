Jack Of Hearts' Origins To Be Rewritten In She-Hulk & Fantastic Four?

Jack of Hearts has returned into She-Hulk's life. Which means we get to read up on the character's history. Ever if all of it is bunk. The character first appeared in The Deadly Hands of Kung Fu #22 in 1976, created by Bill Mantlo and Keith Giffen. Jack Hart, is the son of scientist Philip Hart (creator of "Zero Fluid") and an alien woman from the Contraxian race.

As a young man Jack was doused in Zero Fluid and gained super powers but was not in total control of his powers. In an attempt to control his powers, Jack of Hearts built a containment suit that resembled the Jack of Hearts playing card. The lack of control became a recurring theme with Jack of Hearts, including his stint in the Avengers where he had to spend 14 hours a day in a containment room to prevent self-destruction. When his powers became uncontrollable he chose to leave Earth, exploding in space without harming any innocent bystanders. The return of Jack of Hearts and the explosion that killed Scott Lang was the launching point of the 2004-05 "Avengers Disassembled" story by Brian Bendis and David Finch, with Jack Of Hearts revived by Wanda as a zombie, he then blew himself up, killing Scott Lang and destroying half of the Avengers Mansion.

Like that. And now, returning to She-Hulk's apartment, she asks him questions about those times. Well, some of those times.

But all of this is coming second hand. With information that Jack Of Hearts doesn't have any reason to trust.

And filled with self-doubt. And no one mentioning the whole zombie scenario.

It may be noted that Jack Of Hearts is also appearing alongside She-Hulk in the Reckoning War storyline in Fantastic Four. A series which recently saw Mister Fantastic deal with something called The Zero Force.

"The source of pre-primordial power. An energy that predates our very existence."

It ends a universe and starts another, and the FF manage to transform it into their new multi-dimensional Forever Gate. Okay, three things. One, is this from the Sixth Iteration of Reality that Galactus hails from or one of the previous iterations seem in Al Ewing's comic books – a creator Dan Slott has become rather chummy with. Two, an energy that predates our own universe may be what it takes to defeat The Reckoning even if they are as old as The Watchers. And three, Zero Force and Zero Fluid? Are Jack Of Hearts powers actually from the Zero Force, and everything is a lie? And might he be able to use that to defeat The Reckonging?

Okay, not in today's Fantastic Four… but might there be a role to come? Especially how Fantastic Four #25 may tie in to the epilogue in #42…

FANTASTIC FOUR #42

MARVEL COMICS

JAN220931

(W) Dan Slott (A) Rachael Stott (CA) CAFU

"BROTHER AGAINST BROTHER" One of the most pivotal planets in the Marvel Universe faces imminent destruction. Jennifer Walters, the Sensational SHE-HULK, finally learns her part in this chaos. And in the middle of all of this carnage, two lifelong friends will have a battle to the death – prepare yourself for THE THING versus MISTER FANTASTIC! RATED T+In Shops: Apr 06, 2022 SRP: $3.99 SHE-HULK #3

MARVEL COMICS

JAN220960

(W) Rainbow Rowell (A) Roge Antonio (CA) Jen Bartel

Jack of Hearts is back, and it's up to She-Hulk to help him figure out why. But Jack may be the key to figuring out something that has been chasing her since 1989. In the meantime – A SMASHING RETURN! GUEST STARS! AND THE FUNNIEST, SEXIEST BOOK ON THE STANDS! RATED T+In Shops: Apr 06, 2022 SRP: $3.99