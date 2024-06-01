Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: alejandro arbona, august 2024, Bad Egg, JackSepticEye, james asmus, Megan Huang, Somewhat Incredible Jackie-Boy Man, Suzi Blake, Void Silver.

JackSepticEye Launches Two New Comics in Bad Egg August 2024 Solicits

The Somewhat Incredible Jackie-Boy Man by James Asmus and Megan Huang, and Void Silver by Alejandro Arbona and Suzi Blake.

James Asmus and Megan Huang launch The Somewhat Incredible Jackie-Boy Man, new comic book from social media publishing sensations Bad Egg LLC. The comic is "created" by YouTuber sensation JackSepticEye but he doesn't actually write or draw the comic, that's down to James Asmus, best known for writing Quantum and Woody, Thief of Thieves, X-Men, Gambit, Survival Street and Rick And Morty. MEgan Huang is an artist known for Princeless, Rangers of the Divide, All Time Low Presents: Young Renegades and Star Wars.

Whuke under similar terms, Alejandro Arbona and Suzi Blake launch Void Silver. Alejandro Arbona, former Wizard Magazine, Marvel, Image, Valiant, Penguin Random House and Kodansha editor. And Suzi Blake, artist for Skullgirls, Batman: Wayne Family Adventures, Rick And Morty and Aggretsuko. And all in Bad Egg LLC's August 2024 solicits and solicitations.

SOMEWHAT INCREDIBLE JACKIE-BOY MAN #1 CVR A HUANG

BAD EGG LLC

JUN241488

JUN241489 – SOMEWHAT INCREDIBLE JACKIE-BOY MAN #1 CVR B HELSBY

JUN241490 – SOMEWHAT INCREDIBLE JACKIE-BOY MAN #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV HEL

(W) James Asmus (A) James Asmus (CA) Megan Huang

Created by YouTube sensation JackSepticEye, The Somewhat Incredible Jackie-Boy Man #1 is an all-new ongoing series set in the world of the ALTRVERSE.

A long time ago, in a galax-no, wait. Gifted with Great Power and Great Respon–nope. Not that either.

After a lifetime of fandom and fantasy, Jackie was caught in a strange, cosmic cock-up that gave him amazing powers! …Or at least, 'fairly impressive physical abilities'? Now, inspired by the kinds of heroes from his favorite comics, anime, and video games, he's trying to be a real-life super hero in an otherwise ordinary world, as the somewhat incredible JACKIE-BOY MAN!

Featuring a gravity-defying variant cover B by Laura Helsby, and an incentive virgin variant by Laura Helsby! In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

VOID SILVER #1 CVR A BLAKE

BAD EGG LLC

JUN241485

JUN241486 – VOID SILVER #1 CVR B PATRIDGE

JUN241487 – VOID SILVER #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV PATRIDGE VIRGIN

(W) Alejandro Arbona (A / CA) Suzi Blake

Created by YouTube sensation JackSepticEye, Void Silver #1 is an all-new ongoing series set in the world of the ALTRVERSE.

Magic exists alongside science and technology, and its practitioners dwell in every strata of modern society. Exceptional even among these exceptional individuals is the preternaturally gifted…the iconoclastic…the sarcastic and short-tempered…Marvin the Magnificent!

Featuring a wraparound mystic arts variant by the sensational Skylar Patridge, and an incentive virgin variant by Skylar Patridge!

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

GODSLAP TP VOL 01

BAD EGG LLC

JUN241482

(W) Aubrey Sitterson, Stephanie Phillips, Charlie White, Jackson Clarke (A / CA) Ricardo Jamie

From the mind of superstar creator Charlie "Moistcritikal" White, Godslap Volume 1 collects the first arc of the sold-out hit series!

Embark on a journey through the seedy underbelly of Montpelier, a grimy blight of a city ruled by slaps. GODSLAP follows the tales of Aius, Darius and Cyann as they fight to find their purpose in this world, to protect the ones they love and, ultimately, to exact revenge against those who stand in their way.

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

GODSLAP #6 CVR A JAMIE

BAD EGG LLC

JUN241483

JUN241484 – GODSLAP #6 CVR B WIDJAJA

(W) Aubrey Sitterson, Charlie White (A / CA) Ricardo Jamie

Created by superstar creator Charlie "Moistcritkal" White!

An all-new jumping on-point! Following a harrowing journey through the Miasma, Aius, Cyann, and Noon find themselves at the gates of First Light, a city of light hidden in the desert wasteland. What mysteries lie within may be the difference in their war with the brutal Defister and his army of murderous thugs.

Cover A by series artist Ricardo Jaime, with the first of six anime inspired variant covers – handpicked by Moistcritikal – from rising star artist Eileen Widjaja!

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

