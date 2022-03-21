Jacob Norris' Fantomesque in Lev Gleason June 2022 Solicits

Fantomesque is the new series by Jacob Norris launching from Lev Gleason's New Friday imprint in their June 2022 solicits and solicitations, a reworking of The Fantom… ish.

FANTOMESQUE #1

LEV GLEASON – NEW FRIDAY

APR221641

(W) Jacob Norris (A / CA) Jacob Norris

Action and mystery is the name of the game for Fantomesque, New Empire's leading masked investigator. Teamed with his steadfast bodyguard and confidant Frankie Villalobos, there is no case too dangerous, no case too strange. Mobsters, monsters – it's all the same to Fantomesque!

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 9.99

CAPTAIN CANUCK WINDOW BOXED ACTION FIGURE

LEV GLEASON – COMIC HOUSE

APR221634

Lev Gleason Comic House Collectibles Series 1 is a limited-edition collection of 4 1/2" action figures created by Fresh Monkey Fiction based on classic versions of heroes in the Comic House universe. Three decades after the golden age of wartime superheroes, a new breed of nationalistic heroes appeared, shunning violence and costumed in Canada's flag, Captain Canuck, a secret agent with double speed and strength, was the 1975 brainchild of Richard Comely and Ron Leishman. Now presented for the first time ever as a 4 1/2" action figure with 5 points of articulation, Captain Canuck is the second in the line of Lev Gleason Presents original figures.

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

DEADLY WATERS SILVER STREAK NOVEL

LEV GLEASON LIBRARY

APR221642

(W) Dk Latta (CA) Cindy Leong

Fighting armed robbers and performing for charity-all in a day's work for the superhero speedster, Silver Streak, and his sidekick, Whiz. So, what is a superhero to do when a giant creature inexplicably appears in the middle of mid-town, not to mention an alluring new neighbor moving in next door? To solve these mysteries, Silver Streak joins forces with an eccentric professor and his motley expedition to search for the creature's rumored home-somewhere out on the vastness of the chilly Hudson Bay. But Silver Streak's party isn't the only one searching for answers. Nor is the creature the only secret awaiting them upon these … Deadly Waters!

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 14.99

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics, Solicits