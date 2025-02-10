Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Agent, Jade Zhang

Jade Zhang's Last Giant MG Graphic Novel From Little, Brown – In 2030?

Jade Zhang's The Last Giant middle grade graphic novel coming from Little, Brown... in 2030? Five-and-a-half years to wait...

Article Summary Jade Zhang's The Last Giant set for winter 2030 release by Little, Brown Ink.

Epic high-fantasy tale: a girl's quest against monsters unveils giant secrets.

Sarah Alpert of Algonquin, Lauren Kisare of Little, Brown behind the deal.

Jade Zhang, renowned Canadian artist, set to captivate new MG audiences.

Jade Zhang's The Last Giant is an epic high-fantasy middle-grade graphic novel about a girl who embarks on a quest to save her village from monsters and discovers the magic and secrets of the lost giants.

Sarah Alpert at Algonquin Young Readers has acquired The Last Giant, and Lauren Kisare at Little, Brown Ink will edit, with a publication scheduled for the winter of 2030. Man, that's quite far out. Jade Zhang's agent, Erin Casey Westin, at Gallt and Zacker Literary Agency, negotiated the deal for North American rights.

Jade Zhang is a queer Chinese-Canadian illustrator and comic artist based in Toronto and a BDes from Ontario College of Art and Design. She is the illustrator of Ghost Circus, written by Adrienne Kress, to be published by Union Square & Co. later this year. Her other work includes I'm Stuck in Retrograde from Shortbox Comics in 2023. How to Survive a Haunting in Shades of Fear, Through the Shadow of Titans, written by Eastin DeVerna in Dauntless Stories, 2021, Jim Henson's Storyteller: Tricksters written by Jon Rivera from Boom Studios, and Cyclic, a graphic novel serialised in Augur Magazine,

In 2019, Little, Brown had the directive to expand their graphic novel list for the years going ahead and appointed Andrea Colvin, formerly of Lion Forge, as editorial director of Graphic Publishing to do just that. Publishing new fiction and nonfiction graphic novels for a range of ages, from early readers to young adults. Little, Brown has been doubling-to-tripling their comic book publishing line each scheduled year since then. It's another sign of major growth in the graphic novel market in bookstores, libraries and book fairs, as well as the greater range in content and comic book styles being published. It's a long way until the USA gets to the kind of breadth and depth enjoyed by Japan, Korea or France but it is one of a number of major moves in that direction.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!