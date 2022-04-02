Ghost Circus, A New Graphic Novel by Adrienne Kress & Jade Zhang

Ghost Circus by Adrienne Kress and Jade Zhang is their debut middle-grade graphic novel, about the story of a 12-year-old boy, a creepy ghost girl, an adorable poltergeist, and a group of spirited circus performers, as they spend one freaky night trying to evade the Headless Horseman and solve the mystery of the Ghost Circus.

Adrienne Kress is the author of children's novels Alex and the Ironic Gentleman and Timothy and the Dragon's Gate, as well as Young Adult novels, The Friday Society and Outcast, middle-grade novel series The Explorers: The Door in the Alley and Hatter Madigan: Ghost in the H.A.T.B.O.X. Her most recent published book was Bendy: The Lost Ones. Jade Zhang is a Chinese-Canadian illustrator and comic artist based in Toronto, who has worked on Jim Henson's Storytellers series at Boom Studios.

Picked up by Christopher Duffy at Union Square Kids, Ghost Circus will be published in 2025, because that is an upcoming year now and not some impossible distance far off into the future. Adrienne Klass' agent Jessica Regel at Helm Literary and Jade Zhang's agent Erin Casey Westin at Gallt and Zacker negotiated the deal.

Adrienne Klass tweeted about the journey "Before I even attempted to write this book, I met with Steph (aka @hellocookie) several times. She and I wanted to do a mutual exchange of ideas, she was just entering the kidlit world and wanted some tips, I wanted desperately to write a GN and needed some likewise. Because of her I learned some super basic structural stuff, as well as got a ton of recommendations for specifically creepy MG graphic novels which I promptly bought from @TCAFshop. Some of those books include: ANYA'S GHOST by Vera Brosgol and COURTNEY CRUMRIN by @TedNaifeh. Then when my fab agent Jess of @HelmLiterary suggested we get an artist on board, it was Steph who through @CreatorResource put out a tweet and it was how I came to meet the incredible, ridiculously talented @daikonbabyy! (who, it turns out, lives right around the corner from me) (like how amazing is that? You send out a tweet, anyone in the world can respond – and did respond – and in the end you and the artist who chose to work with you live within a couple blocks of each other!) And of course now working with Christopher Duffy as our editor at @UnionSquareKids has been an amazing experience and is elevating the material even further! So you see these things are a massive team effort. Success isn't a solitary endeavor. From those that inspire us, to those that go out of their way to help us, each people is an integral part of the process. We need to shout out more often how important community is!"

Union Square Publishing is the publishing wing of Barnes & Noble, named after the location of their flagship store. They state that Union Square was founded to provide innovative options for talented authors to publish on a level playing field with traditional publishers. And that the team has a combined 80 years of experience in the publishing industry, having published more than 1,400 authors since 2008. They state that they make publishing easier and more profitable by managing all the details and complexities of production, distribution, and sales from delivery of manuscripts to providing social networking and promotional capabilities for worldwide distribution.