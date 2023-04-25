Jaime Reyes: Blue Beetle Gets Own DC Series To Follow Movie DC Comics’ new Blue Beetle comic book series launching in September after the movie will now be an ongoing Dawn of DC series.

Just in time for the DC Super Hero's big screen feature film debut, a new "Dawn of DC" Blue Beetle ongoing comic book series will launch out of the final issue of writer Josh Trujillo and artists Adrian Gutiérrez, Wil Quintana and Lucas Gattoni's Blue Beetle: Graduation Day six-issue mini-series, on sale today! The first story arc of DC's new Blue Beetle comic book series, due to hit comic shops in September, will be titled "Scarab War" and will team Trujillo back up with artists Gutiérrez, Quintana and Gattoni. Jaime Reyes' graduation is over, but his new life in Palmera City and as the Blue Beetle has only just begun! With two new beetles to train in Dynastes and Nitida, Jaime has his hands full navigating being a leader. Thankfully, he has Paco and Brenda by his side as they settle in at Palmera State University. But what lurks in the shadows of Blue Beetle's new home and what does it mean for the Blue Beetle legacy?

The Blue Beetle film out in August 2023 is directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the lead as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. In the film, recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle.

The film also stars Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, Belissa Escobedo, Harvey Guillén, with Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez. Soto directed from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC.