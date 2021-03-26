James Gunn Tells Gail Simone She Should Really Read This Article

Not this article obviously. Although James Gunn probably will do now. It's a cyclical thing. Earlier today, Bleeding Cool ran a very spurious article celebrating a conversation between comic book creator and longtime friend of the site Gail Simone and film director and brand new friend of the site, James Gunn. Inspired by the trailer to his new film, The Suicide Squad. And James Gunn decided that Gail needed to read it.

Just to recap, that is a screencap of a James Gunn tweet featuring a screencap of a James Gunn tweet. Can we go three for three? And Gail's response?

No argument there. Sorry, Daft Captain, we went with a different headline. Better luck next time? I always like it when a snake eats its own tail. And if James Gunn tweets this article out again, I promise to draw King Shark doing his best Ouroboros impersonation.

Actually, I might do it anyway. Makes a change from drawing Marvel Penguins. And here's that trailer again…

Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller's government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they're dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone's laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, stars Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Flula Borg as Javelin, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga as Soulsoria, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, and Michael Rooker as Savant. It will be released on August 6, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days.