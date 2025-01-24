Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: james robinson, Mark Millar

James Robinson & Mark Millar in Dark Horse Comics' May 2025 Solicits

Dark Horse's May 2025 solicits include Mark Millar and Rafael Albuquerque's Huck II, and James Robinson and Jesus Merino's Los Monstruos

Article Summary Explore new adventures in Dark Horse's May 2025 comic solicitations featuring beloved artists and storytellers.

Discover Huck II: Big Bad Wolf by Mark Millar and Rafael Albuquerque, returning for a thrilling sequel.

Immerse in Los Monstruos, a monster-filled 1950s city from James Robinson and Jesus Merino.

Catch the pulse-pounding debut of Ghostbusters Skeleton Crew and Robo Wolf's bank-heist saga.

Dark Horse Comics' May 2025 solicits and solicitations include Mark Millar and Rafael Albuquerque's sequel Huck II: Big Bad Wolf, David M. Booher and Aviv Or's Ghostbusters Skeleton Crew, James Robinson and Jesus Merino's Los Monstruos and Jake Smith's Robowolf…

HUCK II #1 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251138

FEB251139 – HUCK II #1 CVR B ALBUQUERQUE B&W (MR)

FEB251140 – HUCK II #1 CVR C LEE (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Rafael Albuquerque

Huck is an autistic man with extraordinary powers who tries to do one good deed every day. Now he's back in a sequel where a mysterious man tells him he and his mother aren't the only super-people out there and there are others in hiding just like them.

In Shops: May 14, 2025

GHOSTBUSTERS SKELETON CREW #1 CVR A CROOK

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251135

FEB251136 – GHOSTBUSTERS SKELETON CREW #1 CVR B SARIN

(W) David M. Booher (A) Aviv Or (CA) Tyler Crook

The Ghostbusters' increasing notoriety is throwing them for a loop. While Trevor steadies himself by trying to plan a "friendiversary" celebration for him and Lucky, Phoebe meets someone who might be a real friend instead of just a social media follower. But friendships new and old have to take a back seat to more immediate concerns when a ghostly saber summons the ghost of Captain Kidd and threatens to transform NYC into a ghostly pirate town!

In Shops: May 21, 2025

LOS MONSTRUOS #1 CVR A MERINO

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251144

FEB251145 – LOS MONSTRUOS #1 CVR B HARRIS

FEB251146 – LOS MONSTRUOS #1 CVR C MARTIN

FEB251147 – LOS MONSTRUOS #1 CVR D PEREZ

FEB251148 – LOS MONSTRUOS #1 CVR E PANOSIAN

(W) James Robinson (A / CA) Jesus Merino

The time is the 1950s and the place is a very unique American city. Los Monstruos is entirely populated with classic monsters from movies and folklore. Vampires, Man-Monsters, Werewolves, Mummies, and many other fantastic creatures. Perry Cutter, werewolf P.I., has just foiled a gill-man kidnapping when another case falls into his lap. The case: finding a missing vampiress, seems simple enough, until Perry realizes he must walk a razor's edge between crime-boss and pyramid casino owner Ramses and the hardboiled team of vampire cops known as the Night Shift. Perry is reminded, yet again, that nothing in this city is simple. Come visit Los Monstruos, a wild, wonderful city full of monsters and mystery.

In Shops: May 28, 2025

ROBOWOLF #1

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251150

(W) Jake Smith (A / CA) Jake Smith

Robo Wolf and his crew of bank robbing criminals are in a race against time to get a fat stack of stolen money to the villainous Colonel Massacre, who has kidnapped Robo Wolf's daughter for ransom! The Colonel's not the only one with an eye on the money, however, and our heroes will have to use their combined skills to tear through an onslaught of bloodthirsty cannibals, ninjas, robots, and more!

In Shops: May 21, 2025

ARCANA ROYALE #2

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251122

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) A.C. Zamudio

Hudson Tremaine has seen it all, but that doesn't mean she can't bite off more than she can chew from time to time, especially when she's playing in a card tournament for the fate of reality. She might be intent on winning, but the truth of the Arcanos Mysterinos might be more than even she can handle!

In Shops: May 21, 2025

ARCBOUND #6 CVR A SMALLMAN

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251123

FEB251124 – ARCBOUND #6 CVR B KIRKHAM

FEB251125 – ARCBOUND #6 CVR C SIMEONE

(W) Tom Hardy, Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri (A / CA) Ryan Smallman

Separated from his team and faced with a terrible bargain, Kai must choose a side, but not before he learns the horrible truth about his betrayal.

In Shops: May 07, 2025

ASSASSINS APPRENTICE III #6

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251126

(W) Jody Houser, Robin Hobb (A) Ryan Kelly (CA) Anna Steinbauer

In the final issue of Assassin's Apprentice, secrets and plots are revealed! Fitz must contend with Regal and Galen and receives help from Burrich. More than one life hangs in the balance, and the fate of the kingdom hinges on Fitz.

In Shops: May 14, 2025

BLACK HAMMER SPIRAL CITY #6 CVR A KRISTIANSEN

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251127

FEB251128 – BLACK HAMMER SPIRAL CITY #6 CVR B YARSKY

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Teddy H. Kristiansen

As Spiral PD begins to investigate the death of fallen hero Lady Lark, Wing Man and Concretestador take justice into their own hands in this penultimate issue! Black Hammer: Spiral City is the next era of the Black Hammer Universe; a seven-issue dystopian event series by Jeff Lemire and Teddy Kristiansen.

In Shops: May 28, 2025

CYBERPUNK 2077 PSYCHO SQUAD #4

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251129

(W) Dan Watters (A / CA) Kieran McKeown

Mut continues to pull Stepovic into his plans to have Hook replaced. Stepovic must decide if he is to follow Hook or try to force a change in leadership. With cyberpsychosis afflicting even the most innocent, Stepovic's decision will go far beyond their next mission.

In Shops: May 28, 2025

FML #5 CVR A LOPEZ

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251130

FEB251131 – FML #5 CVR B THOMPSON

(W) Kelly Sue DeConnick (A / CA) David Lopez

As Riley and his band become schoolyard pariahs, accused of murder, their daily life turns into a bizarre blend of fear and isolation. The school principal, ever so helpfully, suggests remote learning "to avoid disruption"-because nothing says normal like school over Zoom. Determined to clear their names, the gang finally joins forces with the Whine & Crime ladies, diving into the murky depths of the dark web and past misdeeds. Meanwhile, a dog walk with Dad takes a nosedive when Riley discovers another body, this time in a sinkhole. Cue the clandestine purchase of a burner phone-because reporting a body anonymously is just another Tuesday in Portland. Back at the house, a revelation from Mom about her imagined magical friends sends shockwaves through the group, only to be overshadowed by Amy's bombshell confession about her past with Kat. In the stunning silence that follows, the phone rings: Riley's been arrested and charged with murder. FML.

In Shops: May 14, 2025

FRANKENSTEIN NEW WORLD SEA OF FOREVER #4

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251132

(W) Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden, Tom Sniegoski (A / CA) Peter Bergting

Frankenstein and Lilja confront the darkness that led to the new world and the deeper evil that still has its roots in the finale to The Sea of Forever. Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden, Tom Sniegoski, and Peter Bergting return to the New World that Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. gave their lives to save.

In Shops: May 21, 2025

FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS WELCOME TWILIGHT #3 CVR A

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251133

FEB251134 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS WELCOME TWILIGHT #3 CVR B

(W) Patton Oswalt, Gail Simone, Jordan Blum (A) Gene Ha (CA) Scott Hepburn

Twilight City may be home to the Minor Threats, but they're not the only down-on-their-luck super villains and heroes struggling to find their way. Louie has been a superhero, a crustacean god, a dad and a support group sponsor. Now he's stuck in the worst section of the worst comic con in the worst neighborhood in the city during a terrorist attack, and they still got his lunch order wrong! Can Louie save the hostages and make back his table fees in this thrilling adventure of weirdos?

In Shops: May 21, 2025

GREAT BRITISH BUMP OFF KILL OR BE QUILT #2

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251137

(W) John Allison (A / CA) Max Sarin

When wildcat arson hits her new employer right where she lives, Shauna Wickle is drawn into the brutal and vindictive world of quilting, as sisterhood and community needlecraft deteriorate into internecine strife. With the promise of an end to all her financial worries, Shauna must cross enemy lines and infiltrate a cadre of "monsters in human skin." But they seem… so nice?

In Shops: May 14, 2025

INTO UNBEING PART TWO #4 CVR A SHERMAN

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251141

FEB251142 – INTO UNBEING PART TWO #4 CVR B ECKMAN

(W) Zac Thompson (A / CA) Hayden Sherman

The last survivors of the expedition team trek into the heart of corruption. They are offered a way out. The Stranger claims a new world is on its way. It claims if you listen closely, you can hear it breathing. It claims there is no cost to this new world.

In Shops: May 14, 2025

JUMPSCARE #3

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251143

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Danny Luckert

Jumpscare is Empire City's hottest new (horror) hero. All she wants to do is hack and slash evil while soaking up the adoration of her many fans. But a gruesome mutant called Grindhouse has kidnapped Jumpscare's sister. In order to save her sister from probable death and almost certain mutation, Jumpscare will need to call on every horror movie weapon in her arsenal. But Grindhouse isn't the worst of Jumpscare's problems! A hideous group of cultists-the Dirdat-are hatching devious and deadly plans for your new favorite vigilante.

In Shops: May 07, 2025

RIPPERLAND #4

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251149

(W) Steve Orlando, John Harris Dunning (A / CA) Alessandro Oliveri

The Ripper is revealed! But this revelation is just the tip of the iceberg. And now that Holden and Fogg know the truth, their lives are in danger. In this series finale, the unlikely partners find themselves in the midst of a spider's web from which there appears to be no escape…

In Shops: May 07, 2025

SISTER IMPERATOR #3

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251151

(W) Tobias Forge, Corinna Bechko (A) Puste (CA) Mikael Eriksson

Haunted by her past and impassioned by the crimes of her estranged family, Sister Imperator embarks on a new path of justice for those hurt by men like her stepfather. While on her dark and bloody journey, she finds solace in her lover Nihil, the music of Ghost, and the message they spread. But even as she is focused on her mission of vengeance, she is confronted with hard choices about those she holds most dear…

In Shops: May 14, 2025

STAR WARS BAD BATCH GHOST AGENTS #4 CVR A FAVOCCIA

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251152

FEB251153 – STAR WARS BAD BATCH GHOST AGENTS #4 CVR B CARLOMAGNO

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Elisabetta D'Amico, Reese Hannigan (CA) Valeria Favoccia

The stolen Republic intel sought by Clone Force 99 has switched hands! Now, the data is closely guarded by none other than fearsome bounty hunter Aurra Sing. In order to survive Aurra's onslaught, Clone Force 99 must enlist an unsavory ally – a villain who would as soon stab them in the back as save them!

In Shops: May 28, 2025

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #18 CVR A ROMBO

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251154

FEB251155 – STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #18 CVR B

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A) Harvey Tolibao (CA) Elisa Romboli

The Battle of Eriadu comes to an explosive conclusion! Jedi Knight Farzala Tarabal leads his fearless allies into a final fight with the Nihil, risking everything in a last-ditch effort to save Eriadu and the Republic! But his opponent, the treacherous Warden, is obsessed with defeating the Jedi, even if it means destroying everything he's fought for. Who will be victorious?

In Shops: May 14, 2025

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADV PHASE III DISPATCHES TP

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251157

(W) Daniel Jose Older, Alyssa Wong, Cavan Scott (A) Paris Alleyne

The marauders known as the Nihil have stranded hundreds of worlds in a part of the galaxy known as the Occlusion Zone. With communications blocked and ships unable to enter, Jedi Knights Keeve Trennis and Elzar Mann have turned to centuries-old technology to send messages of hope into the Zone. The messages they receive in return tell stories of a growing resistance movement against Marchion Ro's oppression. Behind the Stormwall, Jedi Knight Qort prepares for war on Eriadu; rebel fighter Ruu cultivates an unlikely ally in the enemy's ranks; Jedi detective Emerick Caphtor investigates the origins of the Nameless alongside the diabolical Niv Drendow; and saber-for-hire Ty Yorrick hunts Nihil on the ravaged surface of Dalna. Collects issues #1-4.

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

USAGI YOJIMBO TEN THOUSAND PLUMS #3 CVR A SAKAI

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251158

FEB251159 – USAGI YOJIMBO TEN THOUSAND PLUMS #3 CVR B ESCORZAS

FEB251160 – USAGI YOJIMBO TEN THOUSAND PLUMS #3 CVR C MEYER

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

Death returns to the village as the true killer is revealed! Though Usagi, Yukichi, and Gen soon discover the tragedy that set events in motion, the village will see its fortunes change forever and a grieving mother will lose everything for revenge. Another gut-punch ending from Stan Sakai!

In Shops: May 14, 2025

VATICAN CITY #2 CVR A BERG (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251161

FEB251162 – VATICAN CITY #2 CVR B BERG B&W (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Per Berg

The siege continues with the last humans on Earth trapped behind the walls of Vatican City as billions of vampires wait outside, afraid of the holy relics. But something is buried beneath the Vatican itself and the vampires want it more than even the human blood inside.

In Shops: May 07, 2025

WHO ARE THE POWER PALS #3 CVR A RAAFAT

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251163

FEB251164 – WHO ARE THE POWER PALS #3 CVR B LONERGAN

(W) Duane Murray (A / CA) Ahmed Raafat

Feathers fly between the Pals as Alex and Derek's priorities begin to clash. Derek's focus on fame betrays both Alex's trust and his quest for doing good, causing a rift in the friendship. But when the boys run afoul of Mr. Fish, Derek must decide between saving himself or his best friend.

In Shops: May 21, 2025

WITCHER BEAR & BUTTERFLY #2

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251165

(W) Simon Spurrier (A / CA) Stephen Green

Examining the latest victim offers Geralt new insight into the series of killings. With the urchin boy offering his local knowledge, the answers Geralt needs lies with a condemned criminal. Meanwhile, the competing witcher finds a shortcut to the prize.

In Shops: May 28, 2025

YOU NEVER HEARD OF ME #4

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251166

(W) Iolanda Zanfardino (A / CA) Elisa Romboli

Families are complicated. Families where someone has the mysterious power of foresight are even more complicated. To preserve his family's delicate balance, and to heal wounds older than he is, Will is going to need all his courage. But being a hero for yourself is so much harder than being one for others.

In Shops: May 21, 2025

ANANSI BOYS HC VOL 01

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251167

(W) Neil Gaiman, Bernadin, Marc (A) Shawn Martinbrough

New York Times bestselling author Neil Gaiman joins forces with Eisner nominated writer Marc Bernardin and Thief of Thieves co-creator Shawn Martinbrough to adapt Gaiman's Locus and British Fantasy award-winning novel as a comic book series for the first time-and soon to be a television show on Amazon Prime! "Fat" Charlie Nancy leads a boring life as a boring Londoner, until he discovers two things: That his recently deceased father was, in fact, Anansi the Spider, the trickster god of African folklore, and that he has a twin brother he's never met. Which kicks off a reality-spanning odyssey of sibling rivalry, jealous deities, and one poor soul who'll realize what it means to be a god. Collects #1-8.

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

ARKHAM HORROR TERROR AT END OF TIME TP (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251168

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Valerio Alloro (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

Life was all just one big game to adventuring socialite Jenny Barnes. But Jenny's world turned topsy-turvy when she and her sister Izzie were attacked by a dangerous cult. Although Jenny thwarted the cultists sacrificial endeavors and battled the eldritch monsters at their command, the high priestess Abigail Olmstead fled-and took Izzie with her. Desperate to find her sister, Jenny seeks the help of private investigator Joe Diamond. Joe may not understand her story, but he understands loss. Together, Joe and Jenny will follow a perilous path-fighting unimaginable horrors, journeying to strange worlds, and risking their lives and sanity-in search of Izzie. But the greatest terror awaits them somewhere far beyond the town of Arkham, Massachusetts… Collects issues #1-4.

In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

ART OF STALKER 2 HEART OF CHERNOBYL HC (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251169

(W) GSC Game World

An oversized full-color hardcover art book chronicling the development of the celebrated return of the beloved S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series. When the Chornobyl power plant mysteriously exploded again in 2006, deadly anomalies emerged from the troubled landscape to threaten humanity. Now stalkers-mercenaries who enter the irradiated zone to recover valuable artifacts with supernatural abilities-must fight for survival against the horrifying mutated monsters that lurk in the ruins of Chornobyl.GSC Game World and Dark Horse Books present The Art of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, a stunning volume featuring an in-depth look at the first-person shooter survival-horror game. See what dangers await you in the Zone!

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER LOST ADV & TEAM TALES OMNIBUS TP

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251170

(W) Gene Luen Yang, Faith Erin Hicks (A) Gurihiru, Sara Goetter

Follow Team Avatar as they journey through the Four Nations! From Earth King Kuei to the Kyoshi Warriors, and Mai to the Boulder, your favorite Avatar: The Last Airbender friends are back for a wide-ranging exploration of life in their world. And where they go, danger, fun, and hijinks are sure to follow! This full-color omnibus collects short stories from The Lost Adventures and Team Avatar Tales, and includes the work of fan-favorite creators like Michael Dante DiMartino, Gene Luen Yang, Gurihiru, Faith Erin Hicks, Kiku Hughes, and many more!

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

BRAWLHALLA TALES NIX GN

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251171

(W) R.J. Jost, Matt Woomer (A) Roshan Kurichiyanil, Lucas Gattoni

Welcome to Brawlhalla! In this first-ever graphic novel based on the epic fighting game, follow Nix, a freelance reaper for the underworld, on a fight-filled action adventure into the warrior's paradise of Valhalla. Nix, a freelance angel of death and the finest reaper of the Underworld, misses her mark at the hands of a rogue Valkyrie – and she never misses! She travels across the nine realms to Valhalla to reclaim her bounty, but the afterworld is not as she expected. Nix discovers strange enemies, stranger friends, and tougher fights than she ever imagined. Now begrudgingly teamed up with an unlikely partner, Nix will need to win Odin's tournament of heroes if she wants to keep her job and, more importantly, her soul.

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

CAT CRAZY GN VOL 01

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251172

(W) Wataru Nadatani (A / CA) Wataru Nadatani

From Wataru Nadatani, the creator of Cat + Gamer, comes Cat + Crazy, a humorous cat manga for all animal and cat lovers! High schooler Kensuke Fuji adores cats, but others in his family are allergic, so he's never really been able to spend time with any. When he meets a mysteriously skilled cat guru-who seems to be able to understand everything about cats-Kensuke finds a kindred spirit who is also "absolutely kitty bonkers," so he decides to study under this Ultimate Cat Whisperer! Come along with Kensuke and learn the secrets of the Cat Fist Way!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

DIMWOOD HC (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251173

(W) Richard Corben (A) Richard Corben

Dimwood is the next book in a series of deluxe graphic novels from renowned creator Richard Corben's library to be published by Dark Horse Comics. In the densely vegetated forest of Dimwood, a young woman returns to her family home after many years' absence. Xera has gaping holes in her memories of her childhood and family, as obscured and dim as the surrounding forest. In Dimwood Mansion, with its decaying, labyrinthine levels she seeks the missing pieces of her past and makes connections with mysterious disappearances and gruesome murders in this original gothic tale, Corben's final graphic novel. Rhis special edition collects the never before published graphic novel Dimwood, and also features bonus material, restorations and an epilogue from long-time Corben collaborator Jose Villarrubia, letters by Nate Piekos of Blambot, and an introduction by Joe Lansdale, all presented in a gorgeous hardcover with a dust jacket.

In Shops: Jun 11, 2025

GIRL WHO DRAWS ON WHALES GN (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251174

(W) Ariela Kristantina

Reminiscent of stories like Moana, Princess Mononoke, The Never-Ending Story, Frozen, and Snow Angels, The Girl Who Draws on Whales is an epic YA grahic novel adventure about two siblings struggling for survival, who must use their art to save their world. Sister Wangi and younger brother Banyu live in a sea-village. Wangi has a special bond with the Great Whales that visit their sea-village and they allow Wangi to draw on their backs. Sometimes they return with new drawings on them. Wangi believes that there are other sea-villages or island settlements scattered around and that they are sending her messages but, none of the elders listen to her. One day, a new whale arrives in the village alone, wounded, and dying-this whale has a new drawing on her back that doesn't look like the previous drawings. Although forbidden by her parents and the village elders, Wangi-along with a stowaway, who happens to be her brother Banyu-embark on a wondrous journey to investigate where the drawings are coming from only to find much more than they were expecting.

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

MADMAN OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251175

(W) Michael Allred (A) Michael Allred

For the first time, Madman's debut series is presented in color for the ultimate surreal superhero reading experience in an affordable omnibus format. From Madman's first appearance through his mysterious origins to his adventures throughout time, space, and pop-art absurdity; follow Frank Einstein's superhero alter ego Madman as he adventures through Snap City and encounters many zany and timeless characters and villains in this true homage to superhero fiction, metaphysical philosophy, 1950s science fiction films, rock and roll pop music, and much more in this true humorous and heartfelt comic book classic! This 680-page volume collects Madman's adventures from 1990 to 1996, reprinting "For the Record," Madman (original series) 1-3, Madman Adventures 1-3, and Madman Comics 1-10, Mike Allred's first foray comics called THEY!, and featuring bonus pinups and art by some of comics' greatest talent like Frank Miller, Jack Kirby, Moebius, Frank Frazetta, Emily Carroll, and more!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

MOB PSYCHO 100 TP VOL 16 (RES) (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251176

(W) One (A / CA) One

Ever since he was a little boy, Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama has been in love with Tsubomi Takane, yet with all he's grown over the course of the story, it wasn't until Tsubomi planned to transfer schools he found the courage to confess his feelings. But a terrible accident on the way has crossed his path, and now Seasoning City, his friends, his former enemies, and Shigeo himself must stand against the mystery that lies deep within Mob-beyond even 100%, his secret, all-destructive state of ???%…!

In Shops: Jun 11, 2025

NIGHT CLUB TP VOL 02 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251177

(W) Mark Millar (A) Juanan Ramirez

You're a teenager, you've been bitten by a vampire, what would you do? Danny Garcia loves his new life and bit his best friends so they could join him leaping around rooftops every night. But one certainty with teenagers is that they're going to fall out, and when Danny's best friend Sam brings the school jocks into their vampire cult, all Hell breaks loose. Collects Night Club 2 #1-6.

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE OF CHRISTOPHER CHAOS TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251178

(W) James Tynion Iv, Tate Brombal (A) Isaac Goodhart

Christopher discovers the history of Monsterkind, and through that learns that he isn't so alone in the world after all. That what he's experienced all his life is what many before him have also experienced. Maybe he's not going to cower and hide anymore. Maybe he needs to fight back! Not only for himself and his friends, but for all those who came before them and lost their lives. Collects The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos #9-15 and the Halloween Special one-shot.

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

PLANTS VS ZOMBIES HC BIG SPITBALL

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251179

(W) Paul Tobin (A) Steve Dutro, Luisa Russo, Heather Breckel

Zomboss visits his old model train, dubbed "Big Spitball," in a gigantic train set that takes up a whole warehouse. Using the Big Spitball's zuclear-powered engine and shrink ray, Zomboss miniaturizes the buildings of Neighborville and adds them to the huge diorama! He even shrinks down a building with Nate, Patrice, Crazy Dave, and some plants inside! Now the team and their plant pals need to reach the engine of the Big Spitball to unshrink themselves and save Neighborville!

In Shops: Jul 02, 2025

SEANCE IN ASYLUM TP

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251180

(W) Clay McLeod Chapman (A) Leonardo Marcello Grassi

1865. The Civil War finally reaches its grueling end. Soldiers returning from the frontline come home broken, their minds shattered. An influx of patients overwhelms The Ashcroft Hospital, an asylum in upstate New York. Dr. John James Templeton is busy developing a radical new theory: spiritualism-the act of communicating with the dead-is its own form of therapy. What better way to draw out these mental maladies then with a little assistance from the other side? Templeton enlists Alicia Wilkinson, a medium who as a young girl established herself as a sought-after conduit capable of contacting the dead… but her own past continues to haunt her. Collects issues #1-4.

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

SURVIVAL STREET TP VOL 02 RADICAL LEFT

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251181

(W) James Asmus, Jim Festante (A) Abylay Kussainov

The political satire action-adventure hit series returns! After America is sold off to private companies, this A-B-C-Team of ex-entertainers rescues kids from cruel company towns. But Portland can't hold everyone, and the cracks are about to break… A candy coating of pop culture madness, humor, cartoonishly absurd hyper-violence, and just enough hope to keep holding on. Collects Survival Street series II #1-4.

In Shops: Jun 11, 2025

TOMB RAIDER COLOSSAL COLL HC VOL 01

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251182

(W) Dan Jurgens (A) Michael Turner, Adam Hughes, Andy Park, Francis Manapul

When it comes to recovering priceless artifacts from lost civilizations and bygone eras, there is no one more capable than British archeologist and adventurer Lara Croft. Armed with an encyclopedic knowledge of history, years of experience, and dual pistols, Lara will go to the ends of the earth to preserve the world's most precious treasures from a shadowy organization intent on her destruction. Luckily Lara won't have to go it alone as she's joined by roguish playboy Chase Carver and her buttoned-up assistant Madeline Hovan! Join Lara and her friends as they face down unfathomable foes, betrayal, and ancient secrets! This colossal, hardcover volume collects #1-24 and #26-34 of the Top Cow Tomb Raider series from 1999 to 2003 and features stories from legendary creators Dan Jurgens, Adam Hughes, Michael Turner, Andy Park, Marc Silvestri, David Finch, and many more!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

TRIGUN MAXIMUM DLX ED HC VOL 05

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251183

(W) Yasuhiro Nightow (A / CA) Yasuhiro Nightow

Yasuhiro Nightow's Trigun Maximum draws to a mind-warping conclusion! With Vash the Stampede's brother Knives's power growing exponentially, and the shattered wreckage of Earth's space fleet littering the planet Gunsmoke, Vash must lay everything on the line to prevent the apocalypse his crazed brother is determined to deliver! Holding nothing back, Vash goes toe-to-toe with Knives in a final cataclysmic confrontation, with the future of humanity and his home planet hanging in the balance. This edition collects Trigun Maximum volumes 13 and 14 in a deluxe hardcover format featuring nearly 600 pages of Nightow's signature creation at the original serialized size!

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

WHERE MONSTERS LIE TP VOL 02 CULL DE SAC

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251184

(W) Kyle Starks (A) Piotr Kowalski

Come join us, friends, for it's time to visit another gated community for slashers and meet a new cast of horrible monsters as we return to the world of Where Monsters Lie. Connor Hayes, final girl turned apex monster hunter, has been brought to Site B and expected to be a good little killer, but will he cooperate? And what sort of bone-tingling secrets inhabit this new horror hamlet? Welcome to Site C! Home of hillbilly slashers, backwoods cannibals, and all the rural killers. I'm sure everything will be perfectly fine here. Collects Where Monsters Lie: CULL-DE-SAC #1-4.

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES CODEBREAKER #2 CVR A

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB251156

(W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Marc Yarza, Jos? Marzan (CA) Diego Galindo

On a remote Outer Rim planet, Poe Dameron and BB-8 discover a First Order base where the enemy keeps their fabled codebreaker, used to crack secret Resistance messages. Can the two heroes infiltrate-and then escape-the high-security compound guarded by merciless stormtroopers? And what mysterious technology will they find inside?

In Shops: May 14, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!