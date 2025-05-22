Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: james stokoe, orphan and the five beasts

James Stokoe's Orphan And The Five Beasts is Back in September

Dark Horse Comics will be publishing the continued saga of James Stokoe's Orphan Mo and her quest of revenge in Orphan and the Five Beasts: Bath of Blood, a sequel to the previously published Orphan and the Five Beasts. It kicks off where the first series left off, with writer, artist, and letterer Stokoe, the creator behind Orc Stain and Aliens: Dead Orbit, continuing a reimagining of the Shaw Brothers' kung-fu madness to comic book shops everywhere in September 2025.

"Orphan Mo is back! After having dispatched two of the five Beasts tasked to her by her late master, the hunt begins for the third. But Mo isn't the only one following the trail, as a whole new cast of eccentric and dangerous players arrive to join the fray."

Orphan and the Five Beasts: Bath of Blood #1 (of 4) arrives in comic shops on the 24th of September, for $4.99. Visit Comic Shop Locator for more details and stores near you.

Previous praise for James Stokoe and Orphan and the Five Beasts includes

"As it stands for now, Orphan and the Five Beasts is knockabout; a kung-fu comedy where the excesses of the Hong Kong slapstick anything-goes wuxia movies are goosed even further by the artist's infinite joy in drawing figures hitting each other."—The Comics Journal

"His artwork is astonishingly detailed, with an infectious, monstrous energy and dynamism that needs to be experienced by every fan of comic books."—SyFy Wire

"The brilliant mind behind the exhilarating action-fantasy series Orc Stain, Stokoe has proven that he can take an existing franchise and invigorate it with his thoughtful storytelling and dynamic, meticulously detailed artwork. His Godzilla comics for IDW were equally epic and emotional, and his brief forays into the Marvel Universe have been some of the most imaginative comics to come out of that publisher in the last five years."—AV Club

