James Tynion IV Offers His Own Sandman Variant Covers Through Substack

Last month I got some Christmas cards from James Tynion IV, as a subscriber to his Tiny Onion substack. International post can be a bugbear right now. But it does demonstrate that Tynion has probably been the most effective in gaining subscribers for Substack and sending out benefits to his premium subscribers – or least until the 3W3M collections start to ship from Jonathan Hickman, Mike Huddleston and Mike Del Mundo. I've had a fair few pieces from the Tiny Onion, but this one looks like it may be in the greatest demand. A Tiny Onion Substack Premium Subscriber edition of his upcoming The Corinthian comic book Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #1.

I am absolutely thrilled to debut the ONION CLUB exclusive variant to SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY #1, with art by the incredible NICK ROBLES, who will be tackling the art for the full set of 2022 Onion Club exclusive covers. The design is in black and white, but printed on Gold Foil (The above is a facsimile to capture the effect of the design as it will look on a foil cover). This cover is ONLY available to Onion Club members, who are only getting a single copy a piece. These will NEVER be put on sale. These will be shipped out to all Onion Club members once the books arrive at Third Eye Comics later this month. If you have already filled out your shipping survey, you don't need to fill it out again! But if you're a new member to the Onion Club and want to make sure you get all of your Onion Club covers this year… You should hit the link below and give us your shipping information!

I just filled mine in again, just in case. And for those not on that subscription list and want to buy something, there will be one sold and made more widely available – with a password to gain access early. I'm sure you can get someone to tell you.

SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY #1 – Tiny Onion Variant – $19.99 This cover features art by my SIKTC co-creator WERTHER DELL'EDERA. We're releasing 1500 of this cover. 500 copies are going on sale today to members of The Onion Club, and on Wednesday, 500 more copies will go on sale for ALL paid subscribers to the newsletter. Another 500 will be put aside for Retailers to buy at wholesale prices in packs of 10. We won't begin taking those orders until Wednesday. (If you're a retailer, email tinyonionorders@thirdeyecomics.com for more details about ordering a pack, wholesale – there are only 50 packs available, and we will be responding to retailers who inquire about them in the order that we receive emails, while supplies last). The remainder will be held in case of damages, and split between the creators.

