Jamie McKelvie Writes Captain Carter Comic, Marika Cresta Draws It

As teased yesterday, Marvel Comics is publishing a new Captain Carter comic book series, based on the iteration of the character seen in the first episode of the TV version of What If? And it is being written by Jamie McKelvie and drawn by Marika Cresta. Jamie McKelvie is traditionally credited as an artist, but he wrote and drew Suburban Glamour published by Image Comics, as well as co-creating the likes of The Wicked + The Divine and Phonogram with Kieron Gillen. Whereas you may have seen Marika Cresta's recent work on Star Wars: Doctor Aphra.

The five-issue limited series will introduce Captain Carter in an adventure that will find Peggy Carter as a woman out of time, facing the reappearance of an old foe in modern-day and deciding what she stands for as the wielder of the shield.

A reality where Agent Peggy Carter took the Super-Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers is turned upside down when the World War II hero is pulled from the ice where she was lost in action decades before. Peggy struggles to find her footing in a modern world that's gotten a lot more complicated – cities are louder, technology is smarter and enemies wear friendly faces. Everyone with an agenda wants Captain Carter on their side, but what does Peggy want? And will she have time to figure it out when mysterious forces are already gunning for her?

"I'm as big a fan of the Captain Carter we've seen onscreen as anybody, so I jumped at the chance to create our own version," McKelvie said. "I'm having a great time exploring what it would be like for Peggy to wake up nearly 80 years after the end of the war. The world remembers the myth of Captain Carter, but to Peggy the reality was just yesterday. Now she finds herself in a nearly unrecognizable new world, how does she fit in? Can she be the super hero people want her to be? Exploring these questions has been really exciting, and I love the world Marika and I have come up with. I can't wait for people to see Marika's pages – there's so much life and energy to Peggy and the rest of the cast, and the action scenes are stunning.

Captain Carter #1 will be published by Marvel Comics on the 9th of March 2022.

CAPTAIN CARTER #1 (OF 5)

Written by JAMIE MCKELVIE

Art by MARIKA CRESTA

Cover by JAMIE MCKELVIE

Design Variant Cover by JAMIE MCKELVIE

On Sale 3/9