Jason Aaron Adds Marvel's Uncle Scrooge To Writing List This Summer

This is first time Marvel Comics has published an Uncle Scrooge comic. And the y have gotten Jason Aaron to do it. Yes, I know.

Jason Aaron is taking over writing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles this summer for the 40th anniversary at IDW. He is the new Action Comics monthly Superman writer for DC Comics, as well as Batman Off-World. He is writing new Brzrkr comics for Keanu Reeves and Boom Studios. Lots of big media-friendly projects. So obviously, to add to that massive list, comes Uncle Scrooge. And the first time Marvel Comics has published an Uncle Scrooge comic.

And it's a weirder ComicsPro announcement than we might have expected, as Disney has been happier for other publishers like IDW, Dynamite, Viz Media, and now Mad Cave/Papercutz to publish comics based on their IP, but not for Marvel. They tried it a bit, and then stopped. And with Mickey Mouse issues, now Image Comics is finding ways to publish Mickey Mouse comics, and Marvel, aside from variant covers does not. Until now. With Uncle $crooge And The Infinity Dime #1, a one-shot by Jason Aaron and drawn by legendary Scrooge artists, Paolo Mottura, Francesco D'ippolito, Vitale Mangiatordi and more. In the meantime, stay tuned to our ongoing coverage of Comic/sPRO 2024 with this handy tag.

"Since he debuted nearly 80 years ago in Carl Barks' legendary Christmas on Bear Mountain comic, Scrooge has maintained a treasured spot in comic book history, headlining many successful solo series before taking over the rest of pop culture with his various memorable appearances in animation. Scrooges' unique legacy in the industry—as well as the types of exploits he's famous for—make him the perfect candidate to headline Marvel Comics' first foray into the imagination of Disney's comic books. The over-sized special will also re-present Christmas on Bear Mountain so readers can experience Scrooge's groundbreaking first appearance as he enters this exciting new era! "UNCLE $CROOGE AND THE INFINITY DIME #1 will see Scrooge embark on a time-honored Marvel adventure as he explores the Multiverse to stop a twisted alternate Scrooge from becoming the all-powerful and incomprehensibly rich Scrooge-Above-All! Along the way, the story will introduce exciting new takes on the iconic tycoon with a heart of gold and feature appearances by Scrooge's nephew, Donald Duck; grandnephews, Huey, Duey, and Louie; and his supporting cast of characters, including Gyro Gearloose! "It's the story you never expected! One of the greatest characters in the history of comics leaps into his most epic adventure yet, in the manner only Marvel can deliver! When Uncle Scrooge's fabled money bin gets stolen by a shocking culprit, the world's toughest duck must undertake a quest unlike any other, alongside a surprising array of allies: other versions of himself! "As far as I'm concerned, there's no disputing the fact that Uncle Scrooge is one of the absolute greatest characters in the history of comics. And I don't just mean comics that feature talking animals. I mean all comics ever, bar none," Aaron shared. "Uncle Scrooge's rich, action-packed history includes some of the most exciting adventure comics ever created, by legendary creators like Carl Barks and Don Rosa. It's one of the most mind-staggering thrills of my career to get to craft this epic cosmic adventure for the World's Richest Duck, one that looks to honor the character's legendary history while taking him to some wild, new, unexplored places in the way that only Marvel can deliver." "No puns intended but I felt like we hit the jackpot when we learned we were doing a Scrooge McDuck comic!" Editor Mark Paniccia added. "This is a truly historic collaboration of two mighty entertainment giants and the talent on this book is solid gold! Jason's script is full of heart and humor with lots of action and some unexpected twists! The art team is delivering classic Disney magic and the enthusiasm our cover artists have displayed has been nothing short of incredible."

UNCLE $CROOGE AND THE INFINITY DIME #1 Cover A by Lorenzo Pastrovicchio

Written by JASON AARON

Art by PAOLO MOTTURA, FRANCESCO D'IPPOLITO, VITALE MANGIATORDI AND MORE!

Cover A by LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO

Cover B by ALEX ROSS

On Sale 6/19

