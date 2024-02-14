Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: disney, graphic novels, mad cave, Papercutz, pixar

Mad Cave/Papercutz To Sign Up Disney/Pixar Graphic Novels

Mad Cave Studios announced that its recently purchased kids comic book publisher Papercutz will publish a series of comics and graphic novels featuring characters from Disney and Pixar starting in May. It will begin with Encanto and Turning Red for Free Comic Book Day on the 4th of May.

And it will continue with Phineas & Ferb, Frozen, Disney Fairies and 101 Dalmatians.

The New Adventures Of: Turning Red Vol. 1 (May 14, 2024): Dive into the colorful world of Disney and Pixar's Turning Red and experience the excitement in graphic novel form.

Phineas & Ferb Vol. 1 (June 11, 2024): Join the hilarious duo on their epic adventures in this must-have comics collection.

The New Adventures Of: Encanto Vol. 1 (June 25, 2024): Explore the extraordinary world of Disney's Encanto in a graphic novel that will capture your heart.

Frozen: Olaf's Comics Collection (July 16, 2024): Beat the summer heat with Olaf's charming and laugh-out-loud comics collection.

Disney Fairies 4 in 1 Vol. 1 (July 23, 2024): Delve into the magical realm of fairies with this enchanting 4-in-1 collection.

101 Dalmatians Early Readers (August 13, 2024): Introduce young readers to Disney's 101 Dalmatians in an accessible and delightful format.

"Disney has a great record of storytelling," said Mark London, founder/CEO of Mad Cave Studios in a phone interview last week. "It's really an honor for a company like Mad Cave to be able to publish Disney content, and bring IPs to readers that that they actually grew up with."

