Jason Aaron Brings Back Knuckles O'Shaughnessy To The Avengers

Today's Avengers #61 introduces a bunch of Viking Avengers from 1047, From the young Thor to Doctor Strange analogue Murkfoot the Sasquatch Supreme, Beast analogue Bodolf The Black, Phoenix of her day and Scarlet Witch analogue Theodosia Szardos, Nehanda the Renegade Panther, the Black Panther of her day, an Atlantean Iron Fist, and a Grizzly Rider of Canokia, as a Ghost Rider analogue.

Part of a new Avengers lineage across the millenia, expanded upon across his run from Jason Aaron.

But we also jump to Hong Kong in 1924, to meet the Iron Fist we saw there, Wong Fei Hung, named after a real-life Chinese martial artist who dies in 1925, known for his Ten Special Fist techniques.

Now reinterpreted as an Mavrel legacy character for the Iron Fist, with an eleventh fist technique to his claim.

Alongside a Ghost Rider of that era who looks more like a mini-Goon from Eric Powell. Knuckles O'Shaughnessy, as previously seen fifteen years ago in Jason Aaron's Ghost rider comic with Tony Moore.

Taking a Dead End Kid from the stereotype from Sidney Kingsley's Broadway play Dead End and turning them into a Ghost Rider. A native of the land and an immigrant taking their place in superheroic society with each other.

This does feel like a new series in the making, right? Right? Jason must have been bringing him back for a reason?

AVENGERS #61

MARVEL COMICS

AUG220873

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Ivan Fiorelli (CA) Garron, Javier

HISTORY'S MIGHTIEST UNTOLD SECRETS! If the Avengers hope to survive being lost in time, they'll need the help of some of history's greatest heroes, from the Thor of the Viking Age to the T. Rex Starbrand at the dawn of time, plus all the forgotten Avengers of bygone eras whose stories can finally be told.

Rated T+In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: $3.99