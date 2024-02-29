Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: jason aaron, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Jason Aaron Going Back To Basics On Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Jason Aaron talks about his plans to go back to basics on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with Return To New York

Article Summary Jason Aaron discusses his new focus on the core TMNT cast on Comic Book Couples Counselling podcast.

"Return To New York" storyline to be a springboard for familiar yet new adventures.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Alpha #1 by Aaron, Waltz, and Burnham set to explore a world without TMNT.

TMNT Black White & Green #1 brings back classic black-and-white style with a splash of color.

In the most recent Comic Book Couples Counselling podcast, Jason Aaron talked about his work, including his upcoming run on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (broken by Bleeding Cool) and how it will reflect what has already come on the title, including the last 150 issues of the series from IDW.

Jason Aaron stated that "never a discussion here, the IDW series has been such a great read, such a huge success, expanded cast of characters, universe and timeline, and all that stuff got Turtles in huge successful impactful ways, not looking to throw any of that, you'll see IDW just started to announce books and projects, that'll be a part of fleshing out the entire Turtles lineup and taking advantage of so many of the different characters Sophie Campbell and Tom Waltz have introduced over the last 150 issues. That said, with this book, this series, I am trying to focus in more just on that core cast. To start with, we're just focusing on the four turtles. Where we go from there and who gets added to the cast, you'll just have to ait to see. This story is called Return To New York, which kinda has a few different meanings, some of it is going back to ground, where these guys started, that original series and using that as a springboard for where they go now. How do we take them somewhere that feels familiar but is also strikingly new?"

Return To New York was the classic Mirage Studios TMNT storyline of the same name that appeared in the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles issues 19 to 21, by Eastman and Laird, and penciled by Jim Lawson in which The Ninja Turtles returned to New York City to face the Foot.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES ALPHA #1 CVR A

IDW

MAR241174

(W) Jason Aaron, Tom Waltz (A) Chris Burnham, Gavin Smith

What's the world like without the TMNT? Since their time-spanning victory over Armaggon, the Turtles have started to pursue other interests, leaving a void in New York among humans and mutants alike. This special issue explores the effects this change has on those connected to the brothers, from Old Hob to Jennika, across the five boroughs and all the way through Mutant Island. It's hard to tell how important someone is until they are gone. And who better to write such a story than Tom Waltz, the man who scripted the first 100 issues of IDW's series and the co-writer of The Last Ronin, and resign TMNT artist Gavin Smith! Also, get your first glimpse of what is coming in a special prequel to the new TMNT #1, written by superstar scribe Jason Aaron (Scalped, Batman: Off-World) and drawn by white-hot artist Chris Burnham (Batman, Inc., Die!Die!Die!). Donatello has had a hard time since he came back from the future, and he's found himself in an unexpected place.In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $6.99

TMNT BLACK WHITE & GREEN #1 CVR A SHALVEY

IDW

MAR241182

(W) Paulina Ganucheau, Jeremy Holt, Declan Shalvey (CA) Declan Shalvey

It's the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles like you've never seen them before! This special series gathers up some of comics' most eclectic and exciting talent to bring their takes on TMNT to the page, taking the characters back to their origins in black-and-white independent comics… but with a touch of green! Thrill to all-new adventures by the likes of Paulina Ganucheau, Declan Shalvey, and more. With covers by Shalvey, Ganucheau, and superstar James Stokoe!In Shops: May 08, 2024 SRP: $5.99

