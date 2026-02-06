Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Image | Tagged: artists edition, body bags, Jason Pearson

Jason Pearson's Body Bags Artist's Edition From Act 4/Skybound

Jason Pearson’s Body Bags Artist’s Edition coming from Act 4/Skybound in September 2026

Article Summary Jason Pearson’s Body Bags Artist’s Edition announced by Skybound, Act 4, and 12-Gauge Comics for 2026.

This oversized collection features over 240 pages of Pearson’s acclaimed original Body Bags artwork.

Includes complete miniseries, rare covers, short stories, and behind-the-scenes production details.

Book is scanned in color at full artboard size, revealing every nuance of Pearson’s groundbreaking style.

Skybound and Image Comics, in partnership with Scott Dunbier's Act 4 Publishing and Keven Gardner's 12-Gauge Comics, announced the upcoming release of Jason Pearson's Body Bags Artist's Edition. A reproduction of the original artwork from the nineties series Body Bags by Jason Pearson from Dark Horse Comics, which both raised his reputation in the industry and later led to his depression over his inability to live up to his own work and his fans' demands. And he ended up hating the originals that are now being reproduced in such detail. Jason Pearson died from a stroke at the age of 52. The oversized Artist's Edition will be published on the 23rd of September, 2026.

"This Artist's Edition collects over 240 pages from Jason Pearson's critically acclaimed comic Body Bags and is 12"x17" and includes the entire groundbreaking miniseries, plus short stories, covers, promo pieces, and more! Set in the near future, Body Bags focuses on an estranged father/daughter relationship, inside the world of bounty hunters and cold-blooded killers. Clownface and Panda's story hit an emotional chord with many readers and has only grown in popularity since its release. Each page of this modern comics masterpiece was written and drawn by Pearson, who considered Body Bags as the work that would most define his legacy. Also included are scans of Michael Golden's covers from the original Body Bags miniseries."

"Jason Pearson was a once in a generation talent whose career was cut tragically short," said Scott Dunbier. "It was a pleasure working with 12-Gauge Comics' Keven Gardner to bring this wonderful book to fruition. I think fans of Jason's stunning visuals will be thrilled by the results." b"Jason Pearson's Body Bags helped to define an era of amazing visual storytelling in the '90s," added Senior Editor Nachie Marsham. "We're thrilled to bring the full depth of his work into more people's hands."

Jason Pearson's Body Bags Artist's Edition begins the next chapter of the groundbreaking releases from the Act 4 Publishing and Skybound partnership. Additional upcoming 2026 titles include Darwyn Cooke's The Complete Spirit Connoisseur Edition, Wally Wood's EC Stories Artist's Edition- EXPANDED, Mike Mignola's Hellboy in Hell Book 2 Artist's Edition, The Amazing Spider-Man by Steve Ditko Artist's Edition, George Pérez's The New Teen Titans Artist's Edition, and Doctor Strange by Paul Smith Artist's Edition. More details about these books will be announced in the future.

Jason Pearson's Body Bags Artist's Edition (ISBN: 978-1-53-433154-9| SRP $150.00) will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, and at booksellers on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

An Artist's Edition is an art book disguised as a comic collection. Although appearing to be in black and white, all the art is scanned in color, enabling the reader to see the work as close to the original as possible – ink gradients, blue pencil, and all the unique nuances that make original art so special – are all clearly visible and printed at the same size as drawn. The only better way to experience these pages is by looking at the artist's drawing board, as they're drawing.

