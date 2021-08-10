Jason Todd, Red Hood, Losing Guns But Still A Murderer? (Spoilers)

Spoiler time! You have been warned! In Batman: Urban Legends, Jason Todd – Red Hood, has done a very bad thing. And he knows it, mostly. Indeed he confesses it to Batman. He's a murderer. He may justify his killing, but it was cold-blooded murder.

And not the first, in this continuity or another. This was not self-defense; this was not a preservation-of-life moment when there was no choice; it was a gunshot to the head at point-blank range. So clearly, Batman has no choice; he has to do what he has to do and bring Jason Todd in for the authorities to deal with, right? That's what his moral code would insist, surely?

Apparently not. Instead, in Batman: Urban Legends #3, Batman seems to have a different plan for his former ward, while finding a home for the kid now denied a father.

And before you know it, Red Hood is free to work on the case, and even reject Batman's approach. The Future State series and Future State: Gotham suggests where this will lead, a Red Hood taking down his former teammates, and going against the Next Batman on the Gotham streets, guns-a-blazing, becoming the new Peacekeeper Red. But in Batman: Urban Legends #6, out today, we may have a step away from it.

Jason Todd will give up guns. He'll still have his wrench of course, and will deliver potentially fatal beatings, he just won't shoot anyone in the chest at point-blank range, with their hands in surrender, killing them instantly anymore.

He's also made sure the kid has some new clothes, which is once, I suppose, and maybe set him on his own path to superherodom to get killed by The Joker one day. And even though he isn't shooting anyone…

So… that's okay then? He's helped out the kid without a dad, and Batman doesn't need to take him in anymore for an unsolved murder? Jason Todd has learned his lesson and Red Hood will now be gun-free? If only other murderers in Gotham could have a similar second chance with Batman (without sleeping with him).

BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #6 CVR A NICOLA SCOTT

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Nicola Scott

story by CHIP ZDARSKY, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, MEGHAN FITZMARTIN, AND MATTHEW ROSENBERG art by EDDY BARROWS, MARCUS TO TREVOR HAIRSINE, BELÉN ORTEGA, AND CHRIS SPROUSE Red Hood: The epic Cheer story line reaches its conclusion, and Red Hood's alliance with Batman will be forever changed. Will the former Dynamic Duo get the Cheerdrop drug off the streets for good? Or will they forever be at the mercy of the villain who created it? And will Red Hood find a new home for Tyler, the boy he's sworn to protect? Tim Drake: Tim Drake is in the den of the Chaos Monsters with the other kidnapped teenagers of Gotham City. In order to free himself and the other teens, Tim will have to embrace help from his friend Bernard and hear something about himself he never knew. A brand-new chapter of Tim Drake's life starts here, and you won't want to miss it! Black Canary: Oracle locates some Batman weaponry, missing since The Joker War, and calls in her old friend Dinah Lance to help retrieve it! Fists will fly, the Canary will scream, and a stunning new mission begins. The ending will leave readers in shock and awe! Zealot: The HALO Corporation sent their top field agent, code name Zealot, to hunt Maxwell Lord. But the villain has a guardian angel in the form of…Wonder Woman?! A throw down for the ages will ensue! Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 8/10/2021