Jason Todd, Cold-Blooded Killer Of DC's Infinite Frontier? Spoilers

How DC Comics deals with Jason Todd, The Red Hood, is always intriguing. A former Robin, killed/left for dead by The Joker, then revived, he took on the Joker's old identity and carried the crowbar used to kill him, as The Red Hood. Rejecting Batman's moratorium on guns, and becoming a far more violent vigilante, closer to Rorschach than the Batman – but participating in Batman crossovers, even if he got a few scowls in his direction.

Recently Batman: The Three Jokers, we saw Jason Todd, The Red Hood, kill a captive version of The Joker, in cold blood, changing his relationship with Batman – and Batgirl – there and then. But is this in continuity? Everything happened, remember. Maybe.

I understand that in March, DC Comics will publish a comic that will create a similar scene for the Infinite Frontier continuity. That will see Red Hood commit an act of cold-blooded murder against someone who he believes deserves it. Someone who is cruel, psychopathic, indifferent to the well being of others including children – and who infuriates Jason Todd, but who is not a direct murderer. Not an immediate threat. Jason Todd is judge, jury and executioner.

I note that Batman: Urban Legends #1 contains the description "Superstar writer Chip Zdarsky enters the world of Gotham City with celebrated Detective Comics and DC Future State: Robin Eternal artist Eddy Barrows for a six-part story chronicling Red Hood's investigation of a new drug sweeping through Gotham. It's a night that will change his life forever—and put him in Batman's crosshairs."

That might be the one. Going to FOC this weekend as well.

BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #1 CVR A HICHAM HABCHI

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Hicham Habchi

Batman may be the biggest name in Gotham City, but there are lots of other heroes—and villains—who will get a turn to shine in Batman: Urban Legends, a brand-new monthly series tying into the biggest events in Gotham City. The series begins with these can't-miss tales: Superstar writer Chip Zdarsky enters the world of Gotham City with celebrated Detective Comics and DC Future State: Robin Eternal artist Eddy Barrows for a six-part story chronicling Red Hood's investigation of a new drug sweeping through Gotham. It's a night that will change his life forever—and put him in Batman's crosshairs. Writer of the DC Future State "Grifters" story Matthew Rosenberg picks up where he left off, continuing from the pages of Batman #101! Superstar artist Ryan Benjamin joins the team as we learn why Cole Cash is in Gotham in a tale that hints at what Halo might be…and we also get Batman vs. Grifter—round two! New Harley Quinn writer Stephanie Phillips and DC Future State: The Next Batman artist Laura Braga join forces for a Harley tale set just before the launch of her new series. Harley's determined to sort out her history with Poison Ivy—but first, she'll have to find her! Coming off the DC Future State "Outsiders" tale, writer Brandon Thomas begins a three-part saga reuniting Black Lightning, Katana, and Metamorpho. But this reunion quickly turns into a confrontation with a figure from Katana's past, in a story drawn by fan-favorite artist Max Dunbar (Champions, Dungeons and Dragons, Judge Dredd)! Retail: $7.99 03/09/2021