When Jason Todd Murdered Another Abuser, In 1988 (Spoilers)

As Bleeding Cool previously reported, today sees the release of Batman: Urban Legends #2 from DC Comics continuing the story of Jason Todd, Red Hood, crossing the line. Shooting an unrepentant small-time drug dealer, who was going to continue to cause trouble for his partner and their young child, without any qualms. So Jason Todd shot him. Something that crossed a line. But was that always the case?

Batman: Urban Legends #2 shows, basically, baby's first kill. That Jason Todd always had this in him. But that's not new either, Batman #424 was probably overshadowed by The Death In The Family story that followed. But it is an integral part of that story, and part of the idea that there are consequences for actions. And Jaspn Todd's death at the hands of the Joker was preordained.

In Batman #424, encounter a young woman being physically abused by her cocain-using boyfriend, Garzona, but one who has connections. Big connections.

So much so that, when he is released after committing another drug-related crime, she hangs herself, rather than face his return, after he makes her a phone call.

Which led to a direct confrontation on a balcony.

And for Garzona to take a fall. But apart from Jason Todd and Garzona, no one else was in the room, where it happened, the room where it happened, the room where it happened. Also, it was a balcony.

At which point, Jason Todd gave the least convincing reply of his career.

In Batman #425, the events spiralled, as police and families were involved, leading to a number of deaths and serious injuries as a result of Robin's actions.

No escaping consequences – hammer home the moral. And if there was any doubt, the next issue began The Death In The Family storyline.

That would see Jason Todd die at the hands of The Joker, even though that has now been retconned away (a bit). But returning from that experience made Jason Todd, the Red Hood, and saw him stack up an impressive kill count.

This kill is different. Red Hood knows it is. But is it any different to Gargonza? Or, indeed, baby's first kill?

There is no "CRACK". No definite sign that the staircase fall kills the guy. But the sole shoe is representative of such. So,… was Jason Todd, Red Hood, always like this? That's the narrative being suggested by Chip Zdarsky and Eddy Barrows… and these days, everything happened, everything matters.

