When Jason Todd Murdered Another Abuser, In 1988 (Spoilers)

As Bleeding Cool previously reported, today sees the release of Batman: Urban Legends #2 from DC Comics continuing the story of Jason Todd, Red Hood, crossing the line. Shooting an unrepentant small-time drug dealer, who was going to continue to cause trouble for his partner and their young child, without any qualms. So Jason Todd shot him. Something that crossed a line. But was that always the case?

When Jason Todd Murdered Another Abuser, In 1988 (Spoilers)
Batman #424 by Jim Starlin and MD Bright

Batman: Urban Legends #2 shows, basically, baby's first kill. That Jason Todd always had this in him. But that's not new either, Batman #424 was probably overshadowed by The Death In The Family story that followed. But it is an integral part of that story, and part of the idea that there are consequences for actions. And Jaspn Todd's death at the hands of the Joker was preordained.

When Jason Todd Murdered Another Abuser, In 1988 (Spoilers)
Batman #424 by Jim Starlin and MD Bright

In Batman #424, encounter a young woman being physically abused by her cocain-using boyfriend, Garzona, but one who has connections. Big connections.

When Jason Todd Murdered Another Abuser, In 1988 (Spoilers)
Batman #424 by Jim Starlin and MD Bright

So much so that, when he is released after committing another drug-related crime, she hangs herself, rather than face his return, after he makes her a phone call.

When Jason Todd Murdered Another Abuser, In 1988 (Spoilers)
Batman #424 by Jim Starlin and MD Bright

Which led to a direct confrontation on a balcony.

When Jason Todd Murdered Another Abuser, In 1988 (Spoilers)
Batman #424 by Jim Starlin and MD Bright

And for Garzona to take a fall. But apart from Jason Todd and Garzona, no one else was in the room, where it happened, the room where it happened, the room where it happened. Also, it was a balcony.

When Jason Todd Murdered Another Abuser, In 1988 (Spoilers)
Batman #424 by Jim Starlin and MD Bright

At which point, Jason Todd gave the least convincing reply of his career.

When Jason Todd Murdered Another Abuser, In 1988 (Spoilers)
Batman #424 by Jim Starlin and MD Bright

In Batman #425, the events spiralled, as police and families were involved, leading to a number of deaths and serious injuries as a result of Robin's actions.

When Jason Todd Murdered Another Abuser, In 1988 (Spoilers)
Batman #425 by Jim Starlin and MD Bright

No escaping consequences – hammer home the moral. And if there was any doubt, the next issue began The Death In The Family storyline.

When Jason Todd Murdered Another Abuser, In 1988 (Spoilers)

That would see Jason Todd die at the hands of The Joker, even though that has now been retconned away (a bit). But returning from that experience made Jason Todd, the Red Hood, and saw him stack up an impressive kill count.

Jason Todd's First Murder In Batman: Urban Legends? (Spoilers)
Red Hood & The Outlaws Annual

This kill is different. Red Hood knows it is. But is it any different to Gargonza? Or, indeed, baby's first kill?

Jason Todd's First Murder In Batman: Urban Legends? (Spoilers)
Batman: Urban Legends #2

There is no "CRACK". No definite sign that the staircase fall kills the guy. But the sole shoe is representative of such. So,… was Jason Todd, Red Hood, always like this? That's the narrative being suggested by Chip Zdarsky and Eddy Barrows… and these days, everything happened, everything matters.

The new Batman anthology series continues! In part two of Chip Zdarsky and Eddy Barrows's epic Batman/Red Hood story, Jason Todd has taken a man's life, and now his mission is to keep the dead man's young son safe. But Batman plans to take down Jason before he can make another mistake. Then, in chapter two of Matthew Rosenberg and Ryan Benjamin's senses-shattering tale, Cole Cash earns his pay as personal bodyguard to billionaire Lucius Fox, but what led him to Gotham in the first place? How does the mysterious HALO Corporation play into it all? And which Bat-Family character does he have an unfortunate meeting with in this chapter? And in part two of Brandon Thomas and Max Dunbar's epic Outsiders story, see Katana's perspective on what brought the Outsiders to Japan, who wants her dead, and what her ultimate punishment will be for no longer having her husband's spirit in the Soultaker sword. Plus, Barbara Gordon has identified a citywide system hack from a foe she faced before as Batgirl…but this time around, Babs may have found a way to defeat her for good as Oracle!
