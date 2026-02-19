Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: comicspro, doctor doom, jay and silent bob, kevin smith

Jay And Silent Bob Joins Marvel, But Can You Find All 10 Appearances?

Kevin Smith's Jay And Silent Bob join Marvel with Jays Of Future Past. Can you find all ten of their appearances in Marvel titles last year?

Article Summary Jay & Silent Bob are joining the Marvel Universe in a new one-shot, Jays of Future Past, launching this June.

Kevin Smith reveals the duo secretly appeared in ten Marvel comics over the past year—can you spot them all?

The upcoming comic sees Jay & Silent Bob team with Marvel heroes against Doctor Doom's deadly decree.

Smith calls the crossover a lifelong dream, blending iconic slacker humor with classic superhero adventure.

Kevin Smith's long-awaited Jay & Silent Bob Marvel crossover arrives this June, featuring art by Giuseppe Camuncoli, announced by David Gabriel at ComicsPRO today in front of comic book retailers in Glendale, California. You can follow along with the other announcements at ComicsPRO right now.

But first he revealed that "for those of you who have been paying attention since last June, we had we had Jay And Silent bobbing around in the Marvel Universe in the 616 Day Special that we did. After that, we didn't announce this, but Jane Silent Bob made 10 appearances in Marvel comics after that." Did you spot any? Can we find all ten before the crossover is actually published? Post 'em in the comments if you've got them… here's one from Venom #250 that I spotted…

JAY & SILENT BOB: JAYS OF FUTURE PAST #1

Written by KEVIN SMITH

Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Variant Cover by JIM MAHFOOD

On Sale 6/10

THEY'RE NOT EVEN SUPPOSED TO BE IN THIS UNIVERSE!

Capped, tan American Jay and friendly neighborhood wider-man Silent Bob make a quick stop in the Marvel Universe! But when Doctor Doom decrees these Jersey guys must die, the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, the X-Men and a whole hoary host of heroes must team up on a joint mission to save the dimwitted duo from a lethal case of super hero overload!

"It's real! This summer, Jay & Silent Bob team up with Marvel's heroes in JAY & SILENT BOB: JAYS OF FUTURE PAST, a one-shot written by Kevin Smith and drawn by Giuseppe Camuncoli. A lifelong True Believer, Kevin Smith has contributed to the Marvel legacy with his own Marvel Comics projects, frequent Marvel references in his film work and fun cameos on the comic page. Now, the moment he and fans have waited decades for finally arrives as his most beloved creations, JAY & SILENT BOB, enter the Marvel Universe in a multiverse-shattering one-shot! The duo will go on a wild trip across the Marvel mythos, teaming up with its greatest heroes against Doctor Doom, in an adventure that blends their iconic slacker humor with super hero storytelling!"

On the lead up to this historic event, Smith shared, "From the moment in Mallrats when they made the very first reference to Wolverine in cinema history, I've always wanted Jay and Silent Bob to meet their Marvel heroes in a comic book crossover – so much so that I pitched it to Stan the Man himself the day he shot his cameo in the movie way back in 1995. Thirty years later, JAYS OF FUTURE PAST represents both a love letter to the magic and mayhem of Marvel as well as giggle-inducing proof that our childhood dreams can still come true, even at age 55." With a cover by Marco Checchetto…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!