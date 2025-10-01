Posted in: Comics | Tagged: aunt may, jay and silent bob, mary jane watson

Mary Jane Watson To Play Aunt May? Venom #250 Spoilers

Mary Jane Watson now old enoughtt to play a version of Aunt May on the big screen? Venom #250 Spoilers

Article Summary Mary Jane Watson attempts to revive her acting career in Venom #250, facing age-related casting hurdles

Mary Jane is approached to play a superhero's aunt in a Lobster-Man movie reboot instead of her original role

Venom #250 showcases Mary Jane navigating Hollywood's expectations and typecasting for older actresses

As Venom's current host, Mary Jane balances being a hero with adapting to new roles both in life and on screen

Mary Jane Watson is a model and an actress, although as the current host of Venom and, before that, a full-time mother, she hasn't done much of either for a while. In today's Venom #250, she tries to get that back on course, but it seems that the parts she used to play aren't that available to her anymore. Twenty-three years ago, in publication time at least, she played the love interest in the Lobster-Man film, as seen in Amazing Spider-Man #43 by J. Michael Straczynski and John Romita Jr, from 2002.

Playing the love interest to a superhero, it had parallels with Peter Parker and Mary Jane's relationship, especially as they were separated at the time. Well, it seems that Lobster-Man is getting a reboot. And they want Mary Jane back…

Except this time, she is too old to play herself, and she would be playing the hero's aunt. Basically, Aunt May. But also the Aunt May we saw in the Tom Holland Spider-Man films, played by Marisa Tomei… and more of a cameo role. That's Hollywood for you…

And talking of cameos…

Snooch to the booch! Venom #250 by Al Ewing, Charles Soule, Todd Nauck, Terry Dodson, Carlos Gomez is published by Marvel Comics today.

Venom #250 by Al Ewing, Charles Soule, Todd Nauck, Terry Dodson, Carlos Gomez

THE RETURN OF KNULL!!! Mary Jane Watson is finally in the swing of things as the new Venom host, using their powers in all-new ways to be the hero the symbiote never knew it could be! But as she cleans up the streets of New York, she remains blissfully unaware of the strands of darkness leading off into the darkness of the void. Knull, the creator of all symbiotes, was killed by Eddie Brock. Nothing could bring him back… but Knull rules over nothing. Knull has returned, and word is racing across the stars to the one who took him down before to prepare to do it again. Will Venom be ready? Join us for a huge celebratory issue as ALL-NEW VENOM becomes VENOM once more and shifts back to the legacy numbering with issue #250!

