Jay Hosler's Cushi, A Graphic Novel About Ants, From HarperAlley

Cushi is a new graphic novel written and drawn by biology professor Jay Hosler, known for previous works such as Clan Apis, The Sandwalk Adventures, and Optical Allusions. Cushi, which follows a cartoon ant born into a colony of leafcutter ants and examines how we seek to understand the natural world with the stories we tell one another, has been picked up by Andrew Arnold at HarperAlley for publication in the winter of 2024. Jay Hosler's agent Judith Hansen at Hansen Literary Management negotiated the deal.

Jay Hosler, an entomologist and associate professor of biology at Juniata College, is a Xeric Foundation Award winner for Clan Apis – or The Way Of The Hive – which followed the life of a honey bee named Nyuki. The Sandwalk Adventures, an Eisner Award nominee, follows a conversation about evolution between Charles Darwin and a follicle mite living in his left eyebrow. Optical Allusions, which received a National Science Foundation grant, explains the evolution of the eye and vision by following the story of Wrinkles the Wonderbrain. Hosler says "I write and draw graphic novels that focus on natural history, evolution, and insects. Lots and lots of insects. My goal is to use the compelling visual power of comics to illustrate the alien worlds that often go unnoticed and unappreciated."

Back in January last year, he tweeted, "Finishing book about ants featuring my little red ant Cushi. Publisher likes it, would like more ants. Already features leafcutters, army ants, others. Originally wanted to include weaver ants, but ranges don't overlap. Is adding weavers an inexcusable inaccuracy, forgivable fiction in service to the wonder of ants, or something else? Need to be in a tree for story reasons. Any feedback, admonition, or absolution would be appreciated." Looks like he got the answers he needed.

HarperAlley is a graphic novel imprint launched from HarperCollins Children's Books under the direction of former art director and acquiring editor at First Second, Andrew Arnold last year, described as a "collaborative, creator-focused publisher" that will specialize in graphic novels for "readers of all ages." The new line is "looking to publish books that readers of all ages can enjoy, from the youngest readers to teens and adults. We believe that a good story is a story that any reader can relate to. That's what we mean when we say "readers of all ages." HarperAlley is looking to publish about ten books a season, or about thirty books a year and is one of a number of mainstream book publishers that has been rapidly increasing the number of graphic novels for younger readers.