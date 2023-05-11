Jayme Brodie Auctions Her Debut MG Graphic Novel, Stick Together

Jayme Brodie has auctioned off her debut middle-grade graphic novel, Stick Together. "Twelve-year-old Izzy is excited to become fast friends with her new neighbor Brie and join her school's field hockey team. But her burgeoning friendship with (and crush on) Amira threatens to come between them; can Izzy reconcile their differences, and her feelings for Amira, before they tear the team and each other apart?"

Jayme Brodie is a Brooklyn-based artist specializing in cute characters, colorful illustrations, and engaging comics. Her past clients include First Second, Ooly, Society of Illustrators, Ask Magazine, Holler Studios. Jayme also runs Pink Clover Press, where she organizes art and comics anthology projects focused on wholesome themes.

Rachel Diebel at Feiwel and Friends has won Stick Together at auction and it will be published in the spring of 2026. Jayme Brodie's agent Jennifer Azantian at Azantian Literary did the deal for world rights.

Feiwel and Friends is a subsidiary of Macmillan Press, a publisher of innovative children's fiction and nonfiction literature, including hardcover, paperback series, and individual titles. The imprint states that it is dedicated to "book by book" publishing, bringing the work of distinctive and outstanding authors, illustrators, and ideas to the marketplace.

Founded in 2014, Azantian Literary states that it is committed to guiding the careers of both new and established voices in fiction and nonfiction, particularly those who have been historically underrepresented. Jennifer Azantian established Azantian Literary in 2014 and focuses primarily on fiction across genres for MG, YA, and Adult readers. She represents bestselling and award-winning writers and says that she is always on the lookout for new talent. She is currently open for children's graphic novels (young reader through YA) across genres and is looking for emotionally complex projects from contemporary to fantasy and everything in-between, with a particular soft spot for inter-generational stories, immigrant stories, and magical realism.