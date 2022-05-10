Jeff Boison Quits Image Comics For… Something

Jeff Boison has worked in publishing for the last 25 years, eleven of those at Random House where he was Director Of Sales, another six 1/2 years at DC Comics where he was Vice President of Publishing Planning and now another 6 1/2 years as Image Comics Director of Sales and Publishing Planning. But it seems not long enough toi get the seven year itch. Last week Jeff Boison messaged out the following;

I wasn't planning on sending anything out, but I guess there's some grapevine, so I wanted to let you all know that I'm leaving Image and my last day is this coming Friday!

I'm leaving Image Comics for personal reasons (when I mentioned this to someone before, there was concern about illness or anything, and I swear everything's totally fine and great!). Really though, I'm looking forward to spending some time on a few things that could use more time than I've been able to afford — and to give it my best effort, this move is what's required.

Its been difficult to do this, because I'm so grateful to Eric for taking a chance on me and bringing me on almost 7 years ago after DC shut down the NYC offices — as a fully remote employee. Even though it's since become the norm in our post-pandemic timeline, it was pretty tricky and took some getting used to for all involved. For a while I joked that as one publisher was turning away from a bi-coastal staffing arrangement, Image embraced it, and I think it worked really, really well.

I've really enjoyed working with everyone on this blind cc: and it's been an absolute thrill to work to get your amazing works out to as many people as possible. I can't wait to continue to see what you all produce and hope to run into you down the line at a con or wherever!

Feel free to keep in touch – my cell number stays the same (below) – and take care! -J