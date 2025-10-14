Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: DC Next Level, jeff lemire

Okay, Okay, So Jeff Lemire Is Not On Barbara Gordon OR Deathstroke

Okay, okay, so Jeff Lemire is not on Barbara Gordon OR Deathstroke for DC Next Level. Sorry about that,

Article Summary Jeff Lemire is confirmed not to be working on Barbara Gordon or Deathstroke for DC Next Level.

Speculation about Lemire's mystery DC Comics project continues after initial rumors are debunked.

New intel narrows the possibilities, but Lemire's project with Rafael De Latorre remains a secret.

DC Next Level includes high-profile creators and new titles, but Lemire's role is still unknown.

I am reminded of the great Beyond The Fringe sketch written by and starring Peter Cook, in which a cult gathers on the top of a mountain to await the impending apocalypse, counting down to the end of the world. They end it, without a conflagration of the planet, concluding "same time tomorrow, lads? We must get a winner one day". I feel that way right now, after a little bit of mindless speculation regarding Jeff Lemire's upcoming mystery DC Comics project with Rafael De Latorre and Marcleo Maiolo.

First, we suggested it might be the announced Barbara Gordon: Breakout series for DC Next Level, considering it has a young woman with red hair, and Batwoman was already taken by Greg Rucka and Dani. Then, that it might be Deathstroke The Terminator, given Jeff Lemire's love of New Teen Titans, and these books are meant to be "dream" projects. But it turns out that the speculation was even more mindless than usual. Anyway, I have received much better intel that it's neither of these. Not what it actually is, of course, just what it isn't. We are defining this line courtesy of negative space…

At this point, it might as well be Ambush Bug Vs The Authority for all I know. I'm going away to hide in a corner.

Jeff Lemire's name was on the DC Next Level list posted by DC Comics at New York Comic Con. Here are the current creators and project list so far.

Greg Rucka & Dani – Batwoman

Deniz Camp

Mariko Tamaki

James Harren

Skottie Young & Jorge Corona – Lobo

Jeff Lemire

Tony Fleecs

Jamal Campbell

Joshua Williamson – Legion Of Super Heroes

And the other books are:

Deathstroke The Terminator

Firestorm: The Nuclear Man

Batman: Shadow Of The Bat

Zatanna

The Demon

Barbara Gordon: Breakout

