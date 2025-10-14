Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: ,

Okay, Okay, So Jeff Lemire Is Not On Barbara Gordon OR Deathstroke

Okay, okay, so Jeff Lemire is not on Barbara Gordon OR Deathstroke for DC Next Level. Sorry about that,

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Jeff Lemire is confirmed not to be working on Barbara Gordon or Deathstroke for DC Next Level.
  • Speculation about Lemire's mystery DC Comics project continues after initial rumors are debunked.
  • New intel narrows the possibilities, but Lemire's project with Rafael De Latorre remains a secret.
  • DC Next Level includes high-profile creators and new titles, but Lemire's role is still unknown.

I am reminded of the great Beyond The Fringe sketch written by and starring Peter Cook, in which a cult gathers on the top of a mountain to await the impending apocalypse, counting down to the end of the world. They end it, without a conflagration of the planet, concluding "same time tomorrow, lads? We must get a winner one day". I feel that way right now, after a little bit of mindless speculation regarding Jeff Lemire's upcoming mystery DC Comics project with Rafael De Latorre and Marcleo Maiolo.

First, we suggested it might be the announced Barbara Gordon: Breakout series for DC Next Level, considering it has a young woman with red hair, and Batwoman was already taken by Greg Rucka and DaniThen, that it might be Deathstroke The Terminator, given Jeff Lemire's love of New Teen Titans, and these books are meant to be "dream" projects. But it turns out that the speculation was even more mindless than usual. Anyway, I have received much better intel that it's neither of these. Not what it actually is, of course, just what it isn't. We are defining this line courtesy of negative space…

At this point, it might as well be Ambush Bug Vs The Authority for all I know. I'm going away to hide in a corner.

DC Next Level At NYCC: Is Jeff Lemire On Barbara Gordon Breakout?
Mystery DC Comics project by Jeff Lemire and Rafael De Latorre

Jeff Lemire's name was on the DC Next Level list posted by DC Comics at New York Comic Con. Here are the current creators and project list so far.

  • Greg Rucka & Dani – Batwoman
  • Deniz Camp
  • Mariko Tamaki
  • James Harren
  • Skottie Young & Jorge Corona – Lobo
  • Jeff Lemire
  • Tony Fleecs
  • Jamal Campbell
  • Joshua Williamson  – Legion Of Super Heroes

And the other books are:

  • Deathstroke The Terminator
  • Firestorm: The Nuclear Man
  • Batman: Shadow Of The Bat
  • Zatanna
  • The Demon
  • Barbara Gordon: Breakout

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.