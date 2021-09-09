Jeff Parker And Drew Moss Create New Tiger Comic, Blighter

The title reads BLIGHTER: The Ecstasy of Gold. The URL reads Blighter: Tracker Of The Realm. Whatever the subhead, Blighter is a new comic book being created by Jeff Parker and Drew Moss on Kickstarter and seems to star this handsome tiger fellow as the tracker in question. "A bad role model with the stripes to prove it. A Monstrous Adventure by Jeff Parker & Drew Moss." You can sign up to be notified when it's available, right here. Jeff Parker will be at Rose City Comic Con, in Portland Oregon, with Image Comics in attendance, which would make a perfect time to announce, but Kickstarter is as Kickstarter does.

Jeff Parker is a cartoonist and comic book artist best known for his work from Marvel Comics with the Agent of Atlas which revived Agent Jimmy Woo to the Marvel Universe. His earliest work in comics was Solitaire, published by Malibu Comics, later drawing comics published by DC Comics, Dark Horse Comics, and Image Comics, and worked as a storyboard artist on the television cartoon Big Guy and Rusty the Boy Robot. His work as a writer at Marvel also included the limited series X-Men: First Class, and Avengers, and Aquaman and Wonder Woman from DC Comics. Drew Moss is the artist of comics books such as The Colonized, The Crow, and MASK for IDW, Creepy from Oni, co-creating Terrible Lizard and Blood Feud from Oni Press, and co-creating Copperhead from Image Comics.

Blighter looks to join the other well-known anthropomorphic walking and talking tiger in comic books, Tawky Tawny from the Captain Marvel/Shazam comic books. Could a future crossover be on the cards? Look to hear more this weekend in Portland, and sign up for news right here. If that's the kind of thing you're into.