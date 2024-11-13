Posted in: Comics, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: jeffrey brown, uncanny x-men

Jeffrey Brown's X-Men: Days Of Future Fun Gets 50,000 Print Run

Jeffrey Brown's The Uncanny X-Men: Days of Future Fun from Marvel Comics and Chronicle Books, has had a print run set for 50,000 copies.

Jeffrey Brown's The Uncanny X-Men: Days of Future Fun from Marvel Comics and Chronicle Books, to be published on the 18th of April next year, has had a print run set for 50,000 copies.

"Jeffrey Brown brings his irresistible comic spin to the X-Men, one of the most beloved and popular teams of the Marvel Universe. Welcome to Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters, where Professor X has his hands full supervising an unruly gaggle of elementary school aged mutants! From the creator of Thor and Loki: Midgard Family Mayhem and the bestselling Darth Vader and Son series, this fun collection sees Wolverine using his claws to roast marshmallows, Nightcrawler playing teleport tag, Danger Room practice hijinks, babysitting duty with the New Mutants, Magneto as a surprise substitute teacher, young Cyclops and Phoenix as sweethearts, Sentinels turned into playground equipment, and much more. Full of warm humor and inside jokes hatched from true fandom, Jeffrey Brown's adorable interpretations of a classic era for the team will delight fans of all ages."

FOUND FAMILY FUN: Professor X presides over a boarding school full of uniquely talented young friends—hijinks ensue!

ICONIC ERA: Jeffrey's take on the characters is based on classic X-Men comics eras, including the Phoenix saga, the Days of Future Past arc, the debut of Kitty Pryde, and more.

FEATURING JEFFREY'S PLAYFUL SPIN ON FAVORITE CHARACTERS: Including Cyclops, Storm, Kitty Pryde, Wolverine, Colossus, Nightcrawler, Iceman, Rogue, Phoenix, Professor Xavier, Magneto, Arcade, Juggernaut, the Sentinels, the Brood, Lockheed, Krakoa, the New Mutants, and more.

Perfect for:Kids and grown-up Marvel fans alike

Families who enjoy sharing funny books

School libraries and teacher appreciation gift-giving

Fans of Jeffrey Brown's Thor and Loki: Midgard Family Mayhem and his bestselling Darth Vader and Son series

Jeffrey Brown began his comic book career as an alternative comic book creator, working on slice-of-life and autobiographical comics such as Clumsy and Unlikely, about his own loss of virginity, as well as indie superhero parodies such as Bighead and Transformers parody Incredible Change-Bots. In 2012, everything changed as he was hired to tell Star Wars comedy comics for kids, beginning with Darth Vader And Son, which led to his kids-aimed series Lucy And Andy Neanderthal. Last year, in that fashion, he created Thor and Loki: Midgard Family Mayhem for Marvel Comics. And in 2025, he is following that up for Scholastic with Hulk Teach! looking to the stylings of the Diary Of A Wimpy Kid volumes. And now… the X-Men!

