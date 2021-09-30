Jennifer Harned is New Chief Financial Officer of Boom Studios

Boom Studios has announced that it has appointed Jennifer Harned as Chief Financial Officer. She joins the company in a strategic leadership role, while directly overseeing the company's finance department. President of the sound streaming platform attn.live, she's worked as Financial Systems Administrator at Guitar Center for over two years, and in Financial Planning at THQ for over three years. That was before moving into sports, over six years at Easton Bell Sports as Vice President – Finance, Action Sports and Asia Operations, a couple of years as COO & CFO – Action Sports at BRG Sports and three years at Vista Outdoor Inc. where she moved from VP Finance & Operations – Action Sports to President & General Manager – Bell + Giro. Most recently, Jennifer has acted in an executive or advisory role for a variety of early stage environments in the beauty, consumer electronics, sporting goods, tech, and apparel industries. Jennifer has an MBA, Honor Society from the University of California Los Angeles, and she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accountancy & Computer Applications, with a concentration in Philosophy, Politics, & Economics, cum laude from the University of Notre Dame.

And now Boom Studios. Ross Richie, Boom Studios co-Founder and Chairman of the Board, states "Jennifer adds an unparalleled breadth of experience and acumen to our team at Boom Studios which will be instrumental in continuing the company's tremendous growth. She not only brings a phenomenal eye for opportunity, but also a fresh new perspective on what is ahead of us." Jennifer Harned adds "I am thrilled to be joining the team at BOOM! Studios at this exciting juncture in the company's history. The progress this company has made in recent years has been nothing short of incredible, and I look forward to working with my colleagues at Boom to harness and accelerate that momentum into our next stage of growth."