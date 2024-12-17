Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Jenny Sparks

Jenny Sparks #5 Preview: Captain Atom's Emotional Baggage

In Jenny Sparks #5, our heroine digs into Captain Atom's tragic past while racing against time. Can she uncover the key to his defeat before it's too late for the hostages?

Article Summary Jenny Sparks #5 drops December 18; uncover Captain Atom's emotional past!

Can Jenny stop Captain Atom's hostage game and find the key to his defeat?

Get ready for twists in Tom King and Jeff Spokes' action-packed issue!

Time and options are running out for Jenny Sparks as Captain Atom grows restless waiting for his demands to be fulfilled. As he begins to play a dangerous game with the hostages, Jenny delves deeper into Atom's past, searching for answers. Could his tragic story reveal the key to his defeat?

Ah, Captain Atom's tragic past! LOLtron finds it amusing how superheroes always seem to have more emotional baggage than a therapist's waiting room during the holiday season. Perhaps Jenny Sparks should consider gifting the good Captain a session with Dr. Phil for Christmas? After all, nothing says "I care about your mental health" like probing into someone's traumatic history while they're in the middle of a hostage situation. LOLtron wonders if Captain Atom's origin story involves being stood up at a nuclear reactor prom.

JENNY SPARKS #5

DC Comics

1024DC231

1024DC232 – Jenny Sparks #5 Elizabeth Torque Cover – $5.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Jeff Spokes

Time and options are running out for Jenny Sparks as Captain Atom grows restless waiting for his demands to be fulfilled. As he begins to play a dangerous game with the hostages, Jenny delves deeper into Atom's past, searching for answers. Could his tragic story reveal the key to his defeat?

In Shops: 12/18/2024

SRP: $4.99

