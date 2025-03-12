Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: aquaman, darkseid

Jeremy Adams Writes The DC Universe History in Aquaman #3 (Spoilers)

Jeremy Adams and John Timms write out the history of the DC Universe in Aquaman #3 from DC Comics today (Spoilers)

Article Summary Aquaman #3 unveils DC Universe history through the forces of Order and Chaos, redefining his epic journey.

Discover Aquaman's connection to legends like Green Lantern Corps and Swamp Thing in his quest.

New Gods and a mysterious entity challenge Aquaman, teasing the question: "DARKSEID IS...AQUAMAN?!"

Aquaman confronts the Dark Tide with water magic, blood magic, and undersea allies in this 2025 issue.

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers… Jeremy Adams and John Timms are taking Aquaman through a journey of history, or legend, of avatars, of gods, old and new, it try and rescue his family. He has a lot to learn and a long way to go. Today's Aquaman #3 includes a new history of the DC Universe from the perspective of Order and of Chaos.

With Order named as responsible for some of the more familiar DC Universe icons.

Whether that's the Green Lantern Corps… or Swamp Thing and the Parliament Of Trees of The Green.

While the New Gods take the power for their own. In case you were wondering how this all tied in with the cover and its accompanying question, "DARKSEID IS…AQUAMAN?!"

But instead of the Darkseid, it's something else. Something with an even longer history, tied up in The Blue.

Water is magic, water is old and water is Aquaman. Which is handy. and it even has a name for something that can control in.

The Dark Tide. Not so much a New God as a New Sod. And all Aquaman needs is a little blood magic to kick it all off… does he get tea and biscuits afterwards? A pint is after all, very nearly an armful.

AQUAMAN #3 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/CA) John Timms

DARKSEID IS…AQUAMAN?! A journey into the heart of darkness has brought Arthur Curry one step closer to finding his kingdom…but is the allure of freedom too much for the uncanny undersea champion to resist? Temptation draws Aquaman to the depths as a new villain joins the fray…and a squad of mer-mercenaries? Lori Lemaris is on the prowl in the latest installment of the Aquaman epic! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/12/2025

