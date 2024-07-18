Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: DC All-In, green lantern, Jeremy Adams, October 2024, xermanico

Jeremy Adams & Xermanico's Green Lantern Civil Corps for DC All-In

Jeremy Adams and Xermanico's Green Lantern Civil Corps kicks off in Green Lantern #16 and a Special for DC All-In for October.

Yesterday, Jeremy Adams posted to social media "I wouldn't say Xermanico and my book is an entry point as much as a GIGANTIC CRAZY RESET OF THE GL UNIVERSE… Just for clarification". Xermanico added "I'm struggling to portray how big and cool are the things Jeremy has written!". Adams concluded "LIES! His art far surpasses anything I can scribble – WE KNOW THIS IS THE TRUTH!"

Well, now we know what they are talking about. In October, Jeremy Adams and Xermanico will be the new creative team on Green Lantern,. But also Adams and Phillip Kennedy Johnson will be launching the new Green Lantern Civil Corps with a special with art by Salvador Larroca. And all part of the DC All-In relaunch.

GREEN LANTERN CIVIL CORPS SPECIAL #1

Written by JEREMY ADAMS and PHILIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by SALVADOR LARROCA

Cover by BRAD WALKER

Variant covers by SALVADOR LARROCA and RICCARDO FEDERICI

Foil variant by BRAD WALKER ($8.99 US)

$5.99 48 pages Variant $6.99 card stock

ON SALE 10/9/24

THE WAR FOR THE FATE OF THE GREEN LANTERN CORPS STARTS HERE! Lord Premier Thaaros sends a surprising foe to retrieve the Dark Star Ring from John Stewart, which leads to a desperate plan to expose the United Planets as a force of evil. Allies and enemies will join this special issue to launch the Green Lanterns in a direction that will change the DC cosmos forever!

GREEN LANTERN #16

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art and cover by XERMANICO

Variant covers by CHRIS SAMNEE and JOHN TIMMS

1:25 variant cover by LEIRIX

All In foil variant by DANIEL SAMPERE (S7.99)

S4.99 32 pages Variant S5.99 card stock

ON SALE 10/16/24

CAN THE GREEN LANTERN CORPS UNLOCK THE SECRET OF THE DARK STAR? The seeds of war have been sown, and now a massive battle rages across the galaxy! Hat Jordan, John Stewart, and Guy Gardner must race to unlock the mystery of the Dark Star resurrection, what it means for their beloved friend Kilowog, and just how to battle an entire planet! The red rage of Mogo rains down on our heroes as the Civil Corps heats up!

