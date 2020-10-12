Jessi Zabarsky Sells Second Graphic Novel to Random House, Coming Back

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Earlier this year, as everything was shutting down, Jessi Zabarsky saw her webcomic Witchlight published by Random House Graphic as a YA graphic novel debut, after creating comic books for almost fifteen years. "Lelek is a witch. That's all Sanja knows when she meets Lelek in the marketplace. But Lelek is hiding something — and as her life begins to intersect with Sanja's, all that she's kept to herself starts to come to light. Secrets, friendship, and magic all come together as Lelek gets closer and closer to uncovering the truth about her past…"

Jessi Zabarsky Sells Second Graphic Novel to Random House, Coming Back
Jessi Zabarsky Sells Second Graphic Novel to Random House, Coming Back

Jessi Zabarsky has now sold a second YA graphic novel, Coming Back, to Whitney Leopard at Random House Graphic. Coming Back follows "two young women who must go on their own separate journeys to discover who they want to be and what they mean to each other". She describes it on social media as "It's strange and heartfelt and full of some of my best-ever drawings."

Coming Back will be published in the sutumn of 2021. The deal was negotiated by Jessi Zabarsky's agent, Judy Hansen at Hansen Literary Management

Random House Graphic (RHG) is a new imprint dedicated to publishing graphic novels for kids and teens of every age and interest, fiction and nonfiction, and launched its first list in Spring 2020, young chapter books to YA, reflecting the rapidly growing popularity of the format among young readers. Gina Gagliano is the Publishing Director of Random House Graphic.

The Hansen Literary Agency is located in New York. Judith Hansen, the founder of the Hansen Literary Agency, is the former deputy publisher of Kitchen Sink Press. An attorney, she had a twenty year career with major trade book publishers including Simon & Schuster, NAL, and the Crown and Doubleday divisions of Random House.

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  