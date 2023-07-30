Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Agent, Andrew mcmeel, graphic novel, Jessica Ricole, mg

Jessica Ricole Debuts Middle-Grade Graphic Novel Magie And The Soules

Debut author-illustrator Jessica Ricole has just sold her middle-grade graphic novel series, Magie and the Soules. "Twelve-year-old Magie struggles to adapt to life at a magical boarding school where she's the only student without a Soule, a mystical companion, and must choose between who she wants to be versus who everyone expects her to be."

Cindy Harris at Andrews McMeel has acquired Magie and the Soules and will be published in the autumn of 2025. Jessica Ricole's agent Jennifer Azantian at Azantian Literary negotiated the two-book deal for world rights.

Jessica Ricole posted on Instagram, "I am super excited to announce that my debut middle-grade graphic novel fantasy series, MAGIE AND THE SOULES, will be published by @andrewsmcmeelkids in Fall 2025 and Spring 2027 . It's been a CRAZY journey to get to this point, but thank you to everyone who has followed me along this journey and supported me it means the world! I can't wait to introduce you all to Magie, WeiWei, and the world of Soules,"

Andrews McMeel Publishing, formerly Andrews, McMeel and Parker and Andrews and McMeel, publishes books, calendars, and related toys and is a part of Andrews McMeel Universal, and is the general publisher of books of comic strips produced by Andrews McMeel Syndication including The Far Side, Calvin and Hobbes and FoxTrot as well as collections for some comic strips published by other syndicates.

Jennifer Azantian established Azantian Literary in 2014 and focuses primarily on fiction across genres for MG, YA, and Adult readers. She represents bestselling and award-winning writers and is always on the lookout for new talent. She is currently open for children's graphic novels (young reader through YA) across genres and is looking for emotionally complex projects from contemporary to fantasy and everything in-between, with a particular soft spot for inter-generational stories, immigrant stories, and magical realism.

