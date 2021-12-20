Jim Henson's The Storyteller: Shapeshifters Comic Coming March 2022

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios announced a new Jim Henson's The Storyteller comic hitting stores in March 2022. Jim Henson's The Storyteller: Shapeshifters is a four-issue series with each issue getting its own creative team and focusing on a different "shapeshifter of lore." Jim Henson's The Storyteller: Shapeshifters #1 will be written by Andre R. Frattino with art by Nori Retherford, colors by Kieran Quigley, and letters by Jim Campbell, and will be about the ancient Celtic myth of the swan Children of Lir.

Here are more details from the press release:

Fans of this enchanting series can look forward to stories about shapeshifters of lore by acclaimed creative teams such as award-winning author Darcie Little Badger (Elatsoe) with artist Alexandra Fastovets (Genu) and colorist James Fenner (The Sacrifice of Darkness), illustrator and cartoonist Em Niwa, and comics writer Deron Bennett (Quixote) with artist Bruka Jones (Perdita Aside). In JIM HENSON'S THE STORYTELLER: SHAPESHIFTERS #1, Dain, a nefarious, power-hungry magic user and Lir's brother-in-law, plots to steal the throne from Lir and his family by turning Lir's children into swans and ascending the throne himself. While Fionna, the eldest child, attempts to find a way to break their curse, the swan-children are forced to wander near and far for nearly a thousand years. They endure much hardship and sorrow but face the curse together . . . finding solace and strength in one another. JIM HENSON'S THE STORYTELLER: SHAPESHIFTERS #1 will feature main cover art by illustrator Mike del Mundo (House of Slaughter) and variant cover art by artist Mateus Manhanini (Miles Morales: Spider-Man).

Wait, so this isn't about muppets? Who wants a Jim Henson comic that isn't about muppets? Come on now. Jim Henson's The Storyteller: Shapeshifters #1 will hit stores in March if you're still interested. It's not too late to put some muppets in here though. Just saying.