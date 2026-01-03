Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Valiant | Tagged: bob layton, jim lee, South Korea

Jim Lee Visits Bob Layton's Drink And Draw In South Korea

DC Comics President and Publisher Jim Lee visits Bob Layton for a Drink And Draw session in South Korea

Opened in June 2015 in Seoul, South Korea, as The Dice Latte, Dice Comics & Cafe is a popular spot for gaming and comic shopping, and operates as an English-speaking business. And is patronised by Korean resident Bob Layton, Iron Man writer/artist and co-creator of the Valiant line. Which made it the perfect place for Jim Lee, Publisher, President and CCO of DC Comics to pop by when he was in the neighbourhood.

Bob Layton posted to social media, "Last night was an unprecedented event as the President of DC Comics @jimlee made an exclusive appearance at @thedicelatte Cafe here in South Korea for a very special edition of Drink & Draw! With standing room only, the #1 artist in the business was a total pro as he signed books for everyone in attendance and even drew a Batman to donate to our charity drive!"

As Jim Lee discussed how much Bob Layton's artwork inspired him, Bob recalled the first time they worked together, when Jim Lee drew the wraparound cover for H.A.R.D. Corps, co-created, co-written, inked and published by Layton.

"Published in December of 1992, The H.A.R.D. Corps' original creative team included co-plotter & writer David Michelinie with penciler David Lapham and co-plotter & inker Bob Layton. The story of how Valiant got Jim Lee (president of Image Comics) to pencil the wrap-around cover for his competition has become the stuff of comic book legends."

"Short version: Steve Massarsky, Publisher of Valiant, was also a lawyer in the music business. Jim Lee needed tickets to a sold-out U2 concert in Cali. So, Steve cut a deal with Jim to pencil the cover in exchange for securing him U2 tickets. No money ever changed hands."

And it continued, Layton told us, "We hold 'Drink & Draw' every Thursday at @DiceLatte Cafe in Seoul. We have a great time & raise money for Korean charities. This week's theme was "A Tribute to Jim Lee" since he came to draw with us this week. I did this #Spartan figure from Jim's Wildcats series!"

